15 Foods You Must Eat to Avoid Oily Skin

acne . In fact, it also aids the eruption of pimples. The genuine cause of oily skin depends on one's genetic make up, however, there are several ways to tackle this problem. Eating right is one of them. Our diet plays a significant role in taking care of our skin. Knowing what to and what not to eat in order to avoid oily skin can really help in the long run. Here is a list of foods that you must eat for healthy looking skin.

1. Cucumber – This fruit contains the maximum amount of water in it. It has the power to hydrate your skin with its cooling effect along with the antioxidants.

2. Nuts – Nuts contain omega 3 fatty acids that are meant to cure the problem of oily skin instantly.

3. Oranges – Citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons contain vitamin C as well as detoxifying components that can flush out the extra oil from your skin.

4. Green Vegetables – Green vegetables do not have any oil or fat content. They are rich in fiber that can clear the oil and your skin altogether.

5. Avocados – The great thing about avocados is that it is not only eaten, but can also be applied directly to your skin for preventing oil secretions. It acts as an effective moisturizer for your skin.

Avocados are great for your skin. Photo Credit: Istock



Lentils are known have to a lot of nutrition in them. They help in controlling the production of oil keeps our skin clear. Pulses do a great job in maintaining the balance of oil. They are known to provide nutrients and proteins and also consist amino acids that don’t break into sugar which can aggravate oil secretions.

7. Grapefruit – Grapefruit is extremely effective for oily skin. It consists of vitamin C which helps in removing the toxins from your body. It also has a very high water content.

8. Whole Grains – They are high in fiber which helps the digestion process and keeps our skin free from oil and acne.

9. Fish – Fish, like nuts, contain omega 3 fatty acids. Therefore, it helps to tame inflammation and improves oily skin thereby preventing acne.



10. Broccoli – Broccoli is known to have lots of vitamin C, which is easily absorbed by the human body. It helps in controlling the oil, which reduces the risk of acne.

11. Raw Fruits and Vegetables – It is no surprise that fresh fruits and vegetables are good for your health. They also prevent digestion problems, which could be a cause of oily skin as well as acne.

12. Dark Chocolate – Dark chocolate not only tastes delicious, but also does a great job in preventing acne inflammation by controlling the oil production of the skin with the help of antioxidants.

13. Coconut Water – Coconut water does a remarkable job of re-hydrating your skin. It helps in keeping the skin clean and supple and prevents oily outbursts.



Coconut water can prevent oily outbursts. Photo Credit: Istock



14. Lemon – Lemon can do wonders to your skin without you even realizing it. It not only keeps the skin clear, it instantly sucks in the oil from your skin making your skin look smooth and bright. Lime juice can also be applied to your face directly. – Lemon can do wonders to your skin without you even realizing it. It not only keeps the skin clear, it instantly sucks in the oil from your skin making your skin look smooth and bright. Lime juice can also be applied to your face directly.

15. Banana - If you have oily skin, then eating a banana daily can be extremely beneficial. They contain phosphates, potassium and Vitamin E, which helps the skin to glow. Banana is another strong detoxifying agent. It can help in regulating the pores and thus prevent the dirt from entering into your skin and causing oily build-up.

According to Noida-based Nutritionist and Physician Dr. Parveen Verma from Kailash Hospital "In order to protect the skin from getting oily, it is very important to consume fiber-rich foods. Along with fiber rich foods, eating all kinds of green vegetables can do wonders to your skin." Now that you are aware of all the food items that you need to consume to avoid oily skin, don't wait any longer and start your beauty regime today. Your skin will show a positive response in no time!





