15 Foods You Must Eat to Avoid Oily Skin

Aprajita Vij | Updated: August 14, 2017 14:15 IST
1. Cucumber – This fruit contains the maximum amount of water in it. It has the power to hydrate your skin with its cooling effect along with the antioxidants.
2. Nuts – Nuts contain omega 3 fatty acids that are meant to cure the problem of oily skin instantly.
3. Oranges – Citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons contain vitamin C as well as detoxifying components that can flush out the extra oil from your skin.
4. Green Vegetables – Green vegetables do not have any oil or fat content. They are rich in fiber that can clear the oil and your skin altogether.
5. Avocados – The great thing about avocados is that it is not only eaten, but can also be applied directly to your skin for preventing oil secretions. It acts as an effective moisturizer for your skin.
7. Grapefruit – Grapefruit is extremely effective for oily skin. It consists of vitamin C which helps in removing the toxins from your body. It also has a very high water content.
8. Whole Grains – They are high in fiber which helps the digestion process and keeps our skin free from oil and acne.
9. Fish – Fish, like nuts, contain omega 3 fatty acids. Therefore, it helps to tame inflammation and improves oily skin thereby preventing acne.
10. Broccoli – Broccoli is known to have lots of vitamin C, which is easily absorbed by the human body. It helps in controlling the oil, which reduces the risk of acne.
11. Raw Fruits and Vegetables – It is no surprise that fresh fruits and vegetables are good for your health. They also prevent digestion problems, which could be a cause of oily skin as well as acne.
12. Dark Chocolate – Dark chocolate not only tastes delicious, but also does a great job in preventing acne inflammation by controlling the oil production of the skin with the help of antioxidants.
13. Coconut Water – Coconut water does a remarkable job of re-hydrating your skin. It helps in keeping the skin clean and supple and prevents oily outbursts.
15. Banana - If you have oily skin, then eating a banana daily can be extremely beneficial. They contain phosphates, potassium and Vitamin E, which helps the skin to glow. Banana is another strong detoxifying agent. It can help in regulating the pores and thus prevent the dirt from entering into your skin and causing oily build-up.
According to Noida-based Nutritionist and Physician Dr. Parveen Verma from Kailash Hospital "In order to protect the skin from getting oily, it is very important to consume fiber-rich foods. Along with fiber rich foods, eating all kinds of green vegetables can do wonders to your skin." Now that you are aware of all the food items that you need to consume to avoid oily skin, don't wait any longer and start your beauty regime today. Your skin will show a positive response in no time!
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.