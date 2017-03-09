9 Crazy Beauty Routines of Celebrities Across the World

Celebrity gazing has taken epic proportions with people across the world
Celebrity gazing has taken epic proportions with people across the world spending hours every day looking at images of their favourite movie/TV stars. These images are everywhere - on your TV at home, your mobile screens and tablets and even the good old magazine has not remained untouched by this celebrity craze. The pouts are perfect, not a strand of hair out of place or a crease out of turn. So clearly, a lot of people and planning go into making our stars look fab every time step out into the public space. But hang on, there are a lot of crazy beauty routines too that make every frame picture perfect.
Call them quirks, if you will, but these beauty rituals are not what ordinary people would ever think of indulging in on a daily basis. Here is an article full of the craziest beauty routines followed by some of our favourite celebrities around the world!
1. Lady Gaga: A tape for removing make-up
Believe it or not, the American pop singer and songwriter uses tape to remove her eye makeup. Since glitter is specially very difficult to remove, using a tape does sound like a good option. Fabric tape is the most efficient and useful in this case.
Here’s a word of caution - Do not try this trick if your skin is sensitive or prone to redness. Stick to your makeup remover and remember the skin around your eyes is extremely soft and delicate. Any routine must be thought through, unless you are Lady Gaga herself!
2. Julia Roberts: A pan full of olive oil
The actress with the ‘million-dollar smile, Julia Roberts has been written about and revered for her acting as much as for her beauty. The famous Hollywood actress is known for hits like Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride and her performances in movies like Erin Brockwich have been critically acclaimed too. But did you know that Julia Roberts soaks her hands in olive oil to improve the moisture content of the skin? In order to rejuvenate her skin, Ms Roberts is known to dip her hand in olive oil every week. Olive oil is rich mono saturated fatty acids and this make the oil a very good choice for moisturising dry skin.
3. Miranda Kerr: Lip balm for eyes
Australian model and the ex-wife of Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr has been one of the more popular angels of Victoria’s Secrets. Ms. Kerr applies lip balm as a shimmery highlighter around her eyes. A lip gloss helps clog our pores. Try dabbing some lip balm around the corner of your eyes and you will know how this helps. Who would have thought of yet another crazy use of the lip balm!
4. Denise Richards: Avocado and olive oil for hair conditioning
American actress and former fashion model is known for her lustrous hair and good looks ever since she hit the runway in America. Denise, who was briefly married to Actor Charlie Sheen, is known to combines avocado with a tablespoon of olive oil for deep conditioning results for the hair.
5. Sienna Miller: Ketchup to undo effects of henna!
Yes, that does sound bizarre. But if stories are to be believed, it is said that the British-American actress once accidentally used henna on her blonde strands. She wanted to get rid of the colour and the only way to do this, hold your breath, was to soak her hair in ketchup. That’s a new remedy to wrong hair colour.
6. Teri Hatcher: Red wine bath
American actress and star of TV series Desperate Housewives, Teri hatcher uses red wine in the bath to soften her skin. Wine contains tartaric acid, an alpha hydroxyl which can exfoliate and give a boost to your skin.
Photo Credit: instagarm/terehatcher
7. Lisa Rinna: Cinnamon Oil for a pout
Love getting the perfect pout for your selfie? Well, here’s a beauty tip from American actress and television host , Lisa Rinna. Add cinnamon oil to the lip gloss and the result will be a pumped up pout. You can thank us for this later.
Photo Credit: instagarm/lisarinna
8. Catherine Zeta Jones: Fruits for the teeth
We know that eating a variety of fruits is beneficial to the body. But, if you’re Catherine Zeta Jones then you wouldn’t stop at just eating these fruits. The Welsh actress is known to apply fruits on her teeth and rubs them to clean and whiten her smile. The juice or the pulp of various fruits contain malic acid which act as astringents and help lighten up the surface stains.
9. Nicole Kidman: Cranberry juice for the hair
Australian actress and star of many blockbusters, Nicole Kidman is famous for her magnificent red locks. Here’s the secret behind her ravishing hair. She pours cranberry juice after shampooing her hair to boost the shine and hair health.
Photo Credit: instagarm/nicholekidman
Follow these crazy beauty-food tips by celebrities and tell us if they actually work!