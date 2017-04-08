Cucumber Slices for the Eyes: 5 Ways it Can Help You

Cucumber comprises many essential vitamins and minerals, enough to give you your daily dose of goodness. It contains Thiamine, riboflavin, Vitamin B6 and minerals like calcium and magnesium, which are responsible for various body functions, including healthy vision. It is considered as one of the most effective beauty ingredient for taking care of the eyes. Cucumber has an anti-inflammatory effect that helps in reducing puffiness. The high water content helps in hydrating the skin and the cool temperature decreases the flow of blood to the space around your eyes. Together they can soothe the skin around your eyes and alleviate swelling.

You must have heard and seen many people putting cucumber slices on their eyes. It is a very common practice but a great one to instantly rejuvenate yourself and bring relief to tired eyes.

Here are some benefits of using cucumber on the eyes:

1. Controls Puffiness

Cucumber has ascorbic and caffeic acid, which helps bring down the water retention rate, diminishing the swelling and puffiness around the eyes. Cut cucumber slices and refrigerate it for a while. It will help you relax and hydrate your eyes.

2. Fights Cellulite

Cucumber juice contains phytochemicals that aid in the production of collagen. Collagen is a fiber like protein responsible for skin elasticity and removes cellulite.

3. Reduces Dark Circles

The presence of antioxidants and silica in cucumber can help slow down dark circles. Though it is not a permanent solution to dark circles, it helps in lightening the skin around the eyes. The skin around our eyes is often discoloured. Cucumber helps in treating this and brings back the lost beauty on our faces.

4. Reduces Eye Wrinkles

Cucumber plays the role of a natural moisturiser. The skin around the eyes is the thinnest in our body. Placing cucumber slices on the eyes helps in hydrating your eyes and the skin around. This in turn helps in reducing lines and wrinkles. Cucumber can indeed be called an eye moisturiser.

5. Reduces Under Eye Bags

Cucumber also helps in toning down under eye bags. Take some cold cucumber and grind it to make a paste. Add either lavender oil or chamomile oil to it along with some honey. Blend it well in order to make a fine paste. Apply it under your eyes using your fingers lightly. Leave this for 10-15 minutes and wipe it later with a damp cloth. This will aid in reducing under eye bags.

