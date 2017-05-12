How to Get Rid of Bags Under Your Eyes
Smriti Agarwal | Updated: May 12, 2017 20:47 IST
When the normal fat that helps support the eyes moves into the lower eyelids, it causes the lids to appear puffy. Additionally, fluid can accumulate in the area below your eyes which can cause them to swell up. In most cases, puffy and droopy eyes could be a sign of tiredness or lack of sleep. Unless it is a medical condition, you can help yourself get rid of bags under your eyes. From eliminating certain bad habits to incorporating natural home remedies, here are few things that can help.
1. Take it easy on salt
Salt is not only linked to high blood pressure, but it can also cause fluid retention which can lead to puffiness around the eyes. If you use salt, it is better to opt for pure Himalayan pink salt or sea salt in minimum quantities. Avoid salty processed foods. You can even opt for fresh vegetables, in particular celery, which can help curb your desire for salt.
(Also read: 6 Wonderful Benefits of the Himalayan Salt)
2. Exercise
Exercising is a solution for almost all problems from weight loss to getting rid of the eye bags. It is a natural way to reduce the signs of aging and can promote youthful glow. Yoga poses such as shoulder stands and back bends can help increase circulation to the face, eliminate excess fluid and relieve swelling.
3. Use cucumbers
Cucumbers have a cooling effect on the eyes. Refrigerate two slices of cucumbers for 10-15 minutes and then apply them over your eyes. Keep them placed for about 30 minutes. The soothing effect of cucumbers will help refresh your eyes and your mind.
(Also read: 5 Ways Cucumber Slices Can Help Your Eyes)
Photo Credit: twitter/daolabs
4. Limit alcohol intake
Alcohol dehydrates your body and skin which can cause the delicate area around your eyes to appear sunken and dark. Also, alcohol can lead to bloodshot and tired eyes. Limit your alcohol intake and up your water intake. The skin around your eyes will glow when your body is well-hydrated.
As you age, dehydration becomes common. Due to lack of collagen, moisturizing becomes necessary. Applying fennel, lavender or rosemary essential oils can help lower inflammation and regenerate the skin around the eyes. Be careful not to apply these oils on the eye lids or inside the eye, gently rub just a little bit on the eye bags and leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash off. Applying aloe vera is another home remedy to get rid of eye bags.
6. Tea bags
Using tea bags soaked in chamomile tea is also a very effective home remedy for eye bags. It helps in draining out all the excess fluid. Moisten the tea bags and then chill them in the refrigerator. Use them later to cover your eyes and relax for 15-20 minutes.
7. Milk
Milk is a great remedy for most of your skin care problems. Dip two cotton pads in milk and chill them for few minutes. Later, place these chilled milk-soaked cotton pads over your eyes and let them rest for 30 minutes. Your eyes will feel relaxed and rejuvenated.
Try these remedies at home and feel the difference. Your eyes are beautiful assets yet very sensitive and delicate which require extra care. If you feel any product or ingredient irritates your eyes, stop using it immediately and wash with cold water.
