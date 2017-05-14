NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  4 Natural Ways To Make Your Hair Grow Thick

4 Natural Ways to Make Your Hair Grow Thick

   |  Updated: May 14, 2017 12:59 IST

Highlights
  • Protein is the best nutrient to give your hair the strength to grow
  • Coconut oil also has the necessary proteins to keep the hair strong
  • Castor oil has high amounts of Vitamin E that promotes hair growth
One of the most fun things about our body is our hair. We can experiment with it however we want to. 
I, personally, mark the end of a phase, be it a bad phase or a good one, by changing my look, in which my hair plays a huge part, obviously. So, how can we be alright with our hair not being the way we want it to be which is smooth, silky, and thick? We don’t want our prized tassels to be scraggly and dull, but then, with all the playing and experimenting, these things are bound to happen. 

What causes hair thinning?
 
1. Excessive physical or mental stress: Physical stress due to a surgery or engaging in tiring activities, or even flu can cause temporary hair loss. This can trigger a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium. Stressful events can disturb the hair cycle pushing more hair than usual into the shedding phase.

2. Lack of protein: When our mothers ask us to eat a lot of green vegetables and eggs, they have a reason behind it. In addition to a lot of other things, protein deficiency also causes hair loss. This is because our body tries to make up for the deficiency by rationing protein by stopping hair growth.

3. Heredity: If you have a family history of hair thinning or baldness, you may be prone to it. 

(Also read: 5 Causes of Hair Loss in Both Men and Women)
hair 620


4. Hormonal changes in females: Just as pregnancy causes hair loss due to excessive stress and hormonal changes, so can switching between or going off birth control pills. This is because these things cause a lot of hormonal imbalance in the body.

5. Anaemia: Iron deficiency, which is something majority of women suffer from, can also lead to a lot of hair loss which is one of the most common symptoms of anaemia, 

6. Over-styling: Styling your hair too much can also cause hair loss because its is being put through too much stress. Exposing your hair to too much heat and chemicals can also make it weaker, as it affects the roots.

The good news is that just a little bit of nourishment and a little bit of care can make them all glossy and thick like you've always wanted them to be. There are so many natural remedies to stimulate hair growth and increase the volume of your hair. Here's how to make your hair thick by using simple home remedies.

1. Eggs

Since protein deficiency is one of the main reasons for hair thinning, it shouldn’t be a surprise that eggs, a great source of protein, will help you undo the damage. Protein is the best nutrient to give your hair the strength to grow in volume and in length. To use egg on your hair, beat two eggs so that they are properly whisked together. Apply this mixture on dry hair and let it stay for about half an hour. Not only will this help in the long run, but it will also make your hair soft and silky instantly. 

(Also read: The Best Egg Masks for Your Hair)
eggs 625

2. Coconut Oil

Our grandmothers and mothers have been pestering us to apply coconut oil on our hair at least once weekly, and that can’t be because of no reason, right? Coconut oil is the best product to maintain the texture and shine of your hair. Coconut oil also has the necessary proteins to keep the hair strong. To use coconut oil for getting thicker hair naturally, massage a bit of warm coconut oil into the scalp and hair and cover it with a hot towel for 10 to 15 minutes. This will ensure that the oil stays heated while penetrating the hair shaft.
 
coconut oil

3. Olive Oil

Olive oil has everything that our hair needs to stay healthy and thick. This is because of the omega-3 fatty acids it contains which make it easier for the hair to become thicker and more voluminous. To use olive oil, simply apply the oil to your hair and massage it over your scalp. Leave it on for thirty minutes and then rinse with a light shampoo. 
 
olive oil

4. Castor oil

Castor oil has high amounts of Vitamin E and fatty acids which promote hair growth, and due to its high viscosity, it coats the hair thoroughly. Apply castor oil on your hair just as you would apply coconut oil for best results.

(Also read: 7 Incredible Castor Oil Benefits for Beautiful Skin and Hair)
castor oil


In addition to these natural remedies, there are various ways in which you can protect your hair from losing its health. For instance, don’t over-wash. Washing them too often can dry out your hair. The less you wash, the more hydrated your hair will be, and more hydration means better health. And, if it is necessary for you to wash your hair often, then consider using sulfate-free products as they have lesser harsh chemicals which affect the roots of the hair.

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Tags:  HairBeautyNatural Remedies
