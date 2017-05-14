4 Natural Ways to Make Your Hair Grow Thick

Physical stress due to a surgery or engaging in tiring activities, or even flu can cause temporary hair loss. This can trigger a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium. Stressful events can disturb the hair cycle pushing more hair than usual into the shedding phase.When our mothers ask us to eat a lot of green vegetables and eggs, they have a reason behind it. In addition to a lot of other things, protein deficiency also causes hair loss. This is because our body tries to make up for the deficiency by rationing protein by stopping hair growth.