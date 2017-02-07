How to Use Bhringraj Oil

Highlights Bhringraj is used all over the world for many benefits

Bhringraj oil can be produced at home

Effects of this oil are visible within a short span of time

Bhringraj oil is known to have miraculous effects. The popularity of the oil lies in the fact that it can be produced at home, rendering it to be in the most organic form possible. The oil is made to precision with no chemicals or preservatives and nourishes the hair. It improves blood circulation and is capable of revitalizing the hair follicles and facilitating hair growth. When applied on the scalp, the results are visible within a week or two of application of the oil.According to Niharika Nangia, EarthOrganic, this Ayurvedic herb is used in all hair treatments. It’s a reliable source to help common concerns like baldness, receding hairline, dryness and dandruff of the scalp as well as fizziness. It can also be used on the body and has a cooling effect.Niharika suggests that the oil must be warmed up and applied overnight initially. It must be washed the next morning. This increases hair growth activity on the scalp. It must be applied twice a week at first. Then, after a few weeks it can be reduced to once a week. The oil has all kinds of natural ingredients that undoubtedly make it one of the best oils for hair growth.It is also suggested that the effects of this oil are visible within a short span of time. So don’t fret if you can’t leave the oil in your hair overnight. A few hours of application is good to get the desired outcome to begin with.Other benefits of using Bhringraj oil include hair dyeing. Some people may grey at an early age and it might be a cause of worry for them. Application of Bhringraj acts as a dye. As mentioned earlier, it can also be used as a preventive technique for acute hair loss.According to the ‘Complete book of Ayurvedic home remedies’ by Vasant lad, Bhringraj oil must be massaged at bedtime. The process of effective massaging will enable the oil to penetrate deep into the roots of the hair follicles, thus nourishing the roots to produce stronger and better quality of hair. It becomes important to firstly analyse what causes hair loss. It could be attributed to a host of problems. These might be metabolic disorders, diabetes, calcium deficiency, it could be hereditary or even a deficiency of iron among many others. By tapping the cause of the problem, it becomes easier to work towards the correct solution, enabling one to follow the correct line of treatment.The book also suggests that Bhringraj oil when massaged on the scalp enables you to retain the natural luster of the hair. But it is crucial to emphasis on the way one massages the oil into the hair. Rapid and rough application can do more damage than being a source of advantage. This way of application may disrupt the position of the roots of the hair and cause hair loss. Application of Bhringraj oil demands a gentle hand. The oil must be poured onto the centre of the scalp and then must be massaged all over the scalp in a particular direction. Emphasis must be laid on massaging it in the scalp and not in the hair. It will automatically penetrate into the hair once the scalp has absorbed enough.Surprisingly, increased stress levels of individuals have a dominant role to play for hair loss and unhealthy hair. Bhringraj Oil has a role to play here as well. In the field of Ayurveda, an imbalance of pitta can be a source of stress for the body and stress in turn leads to hair loss. Bhringraj is the solution for all these problems. There are contradictory opinions regarding the duration for which the oil must be left on the scalp. Some suggest that it should be left over night while there are still others who believe that since the oil has a cooling effect, leaving it overnight might not be the best way. Since the components of the oil are 100% natural, it does not have side effects. It is also known to facilitate sleeping pattern and relive oneself from anxiety. Go ahead and try this multi-faceted oil which has its roots in Ayurveda. It’s completely natural and has the potential to improve the quality of your hair.

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.