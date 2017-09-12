NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Beauty
  • Losing Hair? Eat These 9 Foods To Prevent Hair Fall

Losing Hair? Eat These 9 Foods to Prevent Hair Fall

   |  Updated: September 12, 2017 17:19 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Losing Hair? Eat These 9 Foods to Prevent Hair Fall
Highlights
  • Spinach is a great source of iron
  • Dairy products are rich in biotin that is known to fight hair loss
  • Add some walnuts to your diet to prevent hair loss
Every one of us has had nightmares of hair fall but we often tend to forget that hair fall or hair growth is strongly linked with our diet and lifestyle. You may oil your hair regularly and apply natural hair masks but internal nourishment is as important as external care. Here are nine nutrient-rich foods that are known to keep your hair healthy and prevent hair fall when consumed regularly.

1. Spinach: Spinach is a great source of iron, vitamin A and C and protein. Iron deficiency is the main cause of hair fall and spinach is not only iron-rich, it also contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for hair. It also provides us with omega-3 acid, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron. These help in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.

spinach 620x350
Spinach is a great source of iron. Photo Credit: Istock.

2. Eggs and Dairy Products: Milk, yogurt and eggs are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids. Dairy products are also a great source of biotin (Vitamin B7) that is known to fight hair loss. 
 
eggs contamination
Dairy products are rich in biotin that is known to fight hair loss. Photo Credit: Istock

3. Walnuts:Add some walnuts to your diet to prevent hair loss. It is the only known nut that contains biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6 and B9), Vitamin E, plenty of protein and magnesium, all of which strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp.
 
walnuts 620
Add some walnuts to your diet to prevent hair loss. Photo Credit: Istock.

4. Guava: Vitamin C prevents your hair from becoming brittle and fragile and guavas contain more Vitamic C than oranges! Just like the fruit, the leaves too contain vitamin B and C, which help boost collagen activity required for hair growth.

(Also read: Guava Leaves for Hair Growth - How to Use This Ancient Beauty Remedy)

guava 625
Guavas contain Vitamin C which helps boost collagen activity required for hair growth. Photo Credit: Istock

5. Lentils: Lentils are loaded with protein, iron, zinc, and biotin which are all essential nutrients for your hair. Besides this, lentils are full of folic acid which is necessary for restoring the health of red blood cells that supply the skin and scalp with much-needed oxygen and thus, make your hair stronger and prevent breakage.
 
lentils
Lentils are loaded with protein, iron, zinc, and biotin. Photo Credit: Istock.

6. Barley: Barley is loaded with Vitamin E which helps in treating hair thinning. Barley is also rich in iron and copper that help in the production of red blood cells and make your hair follicles stronger.

(Also read: 5 Amazing Barley Water Benefits)

barley
Barley is loaded with Vitamin E. Photo Credit: Istock

7. Flaxseeds:Flaxseeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids that easily reach the hair shaft and cell membranes of your scalp and nourish the follicles.They also add elasticity to your hair and thus, prevent breakage. Since your body cannot produce these essential fatty acids, you need to derive them from what you eat and flaxseeds are a great healthy option.
 
flaxseeds new 625
Flaxseeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids that easily reach the hair shaft. Photo Credit: Istock

8. Chicken: Your hair is made up of protein and so eating a diet rich in high-quality, naturally occurring protein can really help. If you're a vegetarian, you can turn to tofu and peanuts to promote hair health.

chicken tikkaChicken is a great source of protein. Photo Credit: Istock.

9. Carrots: Carrots are not only good for your eyes, but they work wonder for your hair too. They are packed with Vitamin A that acts as a natural conditioner and prevents your hair from breaking off. Sweet potato is another great source to derive Vitamin A.

orange carrot detox drink
Carrots contain Vitamin A which is good for your hair. Photo Credit: Istock.

While external factors like sun exposure, pollution and regular use of chemical products may damage your hair, a poor diet is the most common cause of hair fall. So, make sure you include these nutrients in your daily diet for longer and stronger hair.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Hair FallHairBeauty
Turmeric Powder for Beauty: How to Use it for Your Face and Skin
Turmeric Powder for Beauty: How to Use it for Your Face and Skin
How to Make a Bubble Bath at Home and Relax Your Body
How to Make a Bubble Bath at Home and Relax Your Body

Related Articles:
Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 