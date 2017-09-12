Losing Hair? Eat These 9 Foods to Prevent Hair Fall NDTV Food Desk | Updated: September 12, 2017 17:19 IST TweeterfacebookGoogle Plus Reddit Highlights Spinach is a great source of iron

1. Spinach: Spinach is a great source of iron, vitamin A and C and protein. Iron deficiency is the main cause of hair fall and spinach is not only iron-rich, it also contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for hair. It also provides us with omega-3 acid, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron. These help in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.



2. Eggs and Dairy Products: Milk, yogurt and eggs are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids. Dairy products are also a great source of biotin (Vitamin B7) that is known to fight hair loss.

Milk, yogurt and eggs are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids. Dairy products are also a great source of biotin (Vitamin B7) that is known to fight hair loss.

Dairy products are rich in biotin that is known to fight hair loss.

Add some walnuts to your diet to prevent hair loss.

Add some walnuts to your diet to prevent hair loss. It is the only known nut that contains biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6 and B9), Vitamin E, plenty of protein and magnesium, all of which strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp.

4. Guava: Vitamin C prevents your hair from becoming brittle and fragile and guavas contain more Vitamic C than oranges! Just like the fruit, the leaves too contain vitamin B and C, which help boost collagen activity required for hair growth.



Guavas contain Vitamin C which helps boost collagen activity required for hair growth.

Lentils are loaded with protein, iron, zinc, and biotin which are all essential nutrients for your hair. Besides this, lentils are full of folic acid which is necessary for restoring the health of red blood cells that supply the skin and scalp with much-needed oxygen and thus, make your hair stronger and prevent breakage.