Lentils are loaded with protein, iron, zinc, and biotin. Photo Credit: Istock. Dairy products are rich in biotin that is known to fight hair loss. Photo Credit: Istock3. Walnuts:Add some walnuts to your diet
- Home
- Beauty
- Losing Hair? Eat These 9 Foods To Prevent Hair Fall
Spinach is a great source of iron. Photo Credit: Istock.2. Eggs and Dairy Products:
Losing Hair? Eat These 9 Foods to Prevent Hair Fall
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: September 12, 2017 17:19 IST
Every one of us has had nightmares of hair fall but we often tend to forget that hair fall or hair growth is strongly linked with our diet and lifestyle. You may oil your hair regularly and apply natural hair masks but internal nourishment is as important as external care. Here are nine nutrient-rich foods that are known to keep your hair healthy and prevent hair fall when consumed regularly.
Highlights
- Spinach is a great source of iron
- Dairy products are rich in biotin that is known to fight hair loss
- Add some walnuts to your diet to prevent hair loss
1. Spinach: Spinach is a great source of iron, vitamin A and C and protein. Iron deficiency is the main cause of hair fall and spinach is not only iron-rich, it also contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for hair. It also provides us with omega-3 acid, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron. These help in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.
Milk, yogurt and eggs are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids. Dairy products are also a great source of biotin (Vitamin B7) that is known to fight hair loss.
to prevent hair loss. It is the only known nut that contains biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6 and B9), Vitamin E, plenty of protein and magnesium, all of which strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp. Add some walnuts to your diet to prevent hair loss. Photo Credit: Istock.
4. Guava: Vitamin C prevents your hair from becoming brittle and fragile and guavas contain more Vitamic C than oranges! Just like the fruit, the leaves too contain vitamin B and C, which help boost collagen activity required for hair growth.Guavas contain Vitamin C which helps boost collagen activity required for hair growth. Photo Credit: Istock5. Lentils:
(Also read: Guava Leaves for Hair Growth - How to Use This Ancient Beauty Remedy)
Lentils are loaded with protein, iron, zinc, and biotin which are all essential nutrients for your hair. Besides this, lentils are full of folic acid which is necessary for restoring the health of red blood cells that supply the skin and scalp with much-needed oxygen and thus, make your hair stronger and prevent breakage.
6. Barley: Barley is loaded with Vitamin E which helps in treating hair thinning. Barley is also rich in iron and copper that help in the production of red blood cells and make your hair follicles stronger.Barley is loaded with Vitamin E. Photo Credit: Istock7. Flaxseeds:Flaxseeds
(Also read: 5 Amazing Barley Water Benefits)
are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids
that easily reach the hair shaft and cell membranes of your scalp and nourish the follicles.
They also add elasticity to your hair and thus, prevent breakage. Since your body cannot produce these essential fatty acids, you need to derive them from what you eat and flaxseeds are a great healthy option.