Spring Time Detox: 8 Amazing Natural Ingredients for Beautiful Skin

Highlights To maintain good, healthy skin, you must remember 'pH level'

A regular routine of cleansing, toning and moisturising is important

Spring time makes people more susceptible to skin allergies

To maintain good, healthy skin, you must remember that 'pH level' has a crucial role to play. "Your skin has a thin protective layer called the acid mantle, which is made up of amino and lactic acids that mix easily with fatty acids (oils) from the sebaceous glands. These glands secrete oil that protects your skin. The pH level of the acid mantle on our skin is about 5.5, which is slightly acidic. When you wash your face with soap, you wash away not only the dirt that's clogging your pores but also the oil that protects it, leaving it dry and vulnerable to problems," says Bubbles Singh, Founder, Just B Au Naturel.

This is why a regular routine of cleansing, toning and moisturising is important, apart from maintaining a balanced diet. And there's nothing better than going the natural route to take care of your skin. Pollution, pollens, dirt and grime are inevitable during the spring season. So if you are looking for ways to detox your skin naturally, we have just the right ingredients listed out for you -

1. Tomatoes

An important component in tomatoes is lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant that can work wonders to bring back life to your skin. The most efficient way to get healthy skin nutrient is tomato paste made from organic tomatoes. All you need to do is slice the tomatoes and make a paste, or just apply the slices on your face and then wash it with cold water.



2. Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil helps retain moisture in the skin thereby keeping the skin hydrated and looking fresh. It acts as a moisturiser, without clogging the pores, allowing for a healthy skin type. In addition, it also prevents the buildup of bacteria in the pores of the face, which tend to cause blackheads and acne," says Shiv Singh Mann, Founder, Desert Splendour.

3. Sugar and Lemon Scrub

Looking for a natural scrub to get rid of dirt from your skin? Try sugar! Sugar is a commendable source of glycolic acid, which penetrates the skin cells and leaves you looking fresh and rejuvenated. It is a great exfoliator and prevents dryness. Make a scrub using 2 tablespoons of sugar and juice of 4 limes and massage it into your skin until the sugar dissolves. Wash your face with cold water and wipe clean.

4. Dahi or Yoghurt

"Yogurt is excellent when you have oily to combination skin. Just 2 teaspoon can be massaged daily at the end of the day and washed off. This will clean as well as prevent your skin from damage," says renowned beauty expert, Suparna Trikha.

5. Ripe Banana

Often referred to as the common man's moisturiser and nourisher, banana works like magic in treating dry skin. All you need to do is mash a ripe banana and massage it onto the skin for 5 minutes before washing off with cold water. Even the driest of skins will thank you for it.

6. Papaya

This nutrition-packed fruit is a great skin cleanser. Beauty experts often suggest using slices of papaya as a natural skin cleanser because the active enzymes work wonders to remove impurities.

7. Besan or Gram Flour

"Besan is an extremely neutral ingredient that is great for cleansing skin," says Dr. Indu Ballani, Delhi-based Dermatologist. It can be used for all sorts of skin to reduce dryness, acnes, sun tan, dead skin, wrinkles, blemishes, oil and dirt.

8. Aloe Vera

Saving the best for the last, there's nothing quite like aloe vera when it comes to taking care of your skin. This magical plant is loaded with compounds that can bring back life to undernourished skin. Scrape out the gel from the leaf, mash it and massage onto the skin. Let it sit there for 10 minutes and wash the skin with cold water and pat dry.