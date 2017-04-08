NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  • Water Based Moisturiser: How It Can Help Deal With Oily Skin

Water Based Moisturiser: How it Can Help Deal with Oily Skin

   |  Updated: April 08, 2017 23:05 IST

Water Based Moisturiser: How it Can Help Deal with Oily Skin
Highlights
  • Moisturisers are complex mixtures of chemical agents
  • A water-based moisturiser consists of high amounts of water
  • It leaves your skin feeling hydrated and oil-free
Moisturisers are complex mixtures of chemical agents designed to make the external layers of the skin softer and sheen. They increase the skin's hydration by reducing the water evaporation from the surface, and are usually available as commercial products for cosmetic or therapeutic uses. But they can also be made at home using natural ingredients. Different moisturisers are used for different skin types. For instance, an oily moisturiser should be used for dry skin whereas a water-based one should be used for oily skin.

A water-based moisturiser consists of high amounts of water and is incredibly lightweight in texture when applied on the skin, which makes the absorption quick. It leaves your skin feeling hydrated and oil-free within minutes. Secondly, with water being its primary ingredient, it is suitable for oily skin as well.



People with oily skin are generally under the impression that moisturisers are a bane for their skin as it will make their skin all the more oily. But the fact is moisturisers are equally important for both oily and dry skin. Oily skin in fact needs more care and attention because the pores are large and open, which in turn attracts more dust and dirt and leads to acne breakouts and blemishes. Skin becomes lifeless and ugly because the thick sebum layer that forms on the skin due to excess oil production makes hydration redundant.

moisturizer

Before making the purchase it is necessary to understand which moisturiser will compliment your skin type. In case you have oily skin, washing face all the time might cause the skin to produce more oil as it is a temporary solution. The skin will look dull and lack the glow. Hence to overcome this situation, go for a water-based moisturiser, which will have acne fighting ability, will improve skin texture and fight blemishes. It will make the skin feel moist and smooth. Water-based products are called noncomedogenic and they don't clog the pores.



They might also include Vitamin E, which helps the skin retain and lock away moisture; and Vitamin C, which helps to improve the skin surface with its antioxidant properties. Some water-based moisturisers may also act as a sunscreen, which protects your skin from free radicals.



The best time to apply the moisturiser is after a bath in the morning. You can also apply it in the evening before going to bed.



In case you have a sensitive skin, water-based moisturiser might cause irritation, especially when it contains fragrant ingredients, dyes for colour or alcohol. They are also known as skin irritants. You can avoid such irritation by reading the ingredients printed on the product. Also never apply a moisturiser on a broken or scarred skin as it can lead to infection that can permanently damage your skin.

Disclaimer:



The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



Tags:  SkinMoisturiserWater Based Moisturiser
