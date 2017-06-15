10 Best Dhabas in Delhi That You Would Love to Stop By

Highlights If you are a Delhiite, you would know what food means to you

Delhi has some amazing dhabas that you would love to visit

Dhabas ensure a very earthy feeling about food and we love it

Delhi is a food lover's hub, there's no denying the fact. With so many delicious options to choose from, eating in the city is always an exciting affair. Delhi is also home to many dhabas which have been serving authentic North Indian fare for years now. The sheer flavour and dash of earthiness in the food served in dhabas can beat any top notch restaurant. The simple ambience with rustic wooden tables and chairs may not be appealing but the food in these places are to die for. Some of these dhabas are more than 50 years old, serving their patrons signature dishes that haven't lost their charm. We have picked 10 best dhabas in Delhi that will force you to taste the rich and authentic food out there. Take a look!

1. Rajinder Da Dhaba

Rajinder Da Dhaba is one of the most popular and oldest dhabas in Delhi and we couldn't agree more. Located in a plush locality, its delectable food at an economical price will give restaurants a run for their money. It may not have a good ambience but the non-vegetarian dishes served here are to die for. It is a busy eat-out but it makes sure to serve the ordered food on time. If you happen to visit this dhaba, do not miss Galauti Kebab, Butter Chicken, Chicken Curry, Kadhai Paneer, Mutton Tikka, Chicken Tangdi Fry and Kathi Roll.

Location: AB-14, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Safdarjung, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 800 (approximately)

Contact: +91 11 2610 0355

2. Bhape Da Hotel

Bhape Da Hotel has been known for its excellent dining experience for years now. The place is known for its North Indian cuisine. It has a simple ambience but the food tops the chart any day. You must try Chicken Curry, Dal Makhani, Saag Meat, Mutton Seekh, Paneer Tikka, Mutton Curry, Egg Curry and Butter Chicken to treat your palates.

Location: 75, Municipal Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 850 (approximately)

Contact: +91 98119 21616

3. National Restaurant

A small set up located in Connaught Place, National Restaurant's food and service cannot be missed. The ambience may not be very appealing, but the non-vegetarian dishes here will definitely not disappoint you. The most recommended dishes to try here are Butter Chicken, Chicken Curry, Mutton Saag, Meat Curry, Brain Curry, Dahi Meat and Dal Makhani. If you haven't visited this dhaba, we are sure you are missing out on a lot.

Location: 82 & 83, NDMC Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 600 (approximately)

Contact: +91 11 6541 0327

4. Mughal Mahal Restaurant

One of the USPs of Mughal Mahal in Rajendra Place is its Butter Chicken, which is top notch. The most recommended dishes after Butter Chicken are Dal Makhani, Chicken Pakoda, Paneer Makhani and Malai Kofta. So if you haven't had an authentic Butter Chicken for the longest time, maybe it's time to visit Mughal Mahal Restaurant. This dhaba is believed to serve alcohol too.

Location: 7, Sethi Bhawan, Rajendra Place, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 1,100 (approximately)

Contact: 9873141154

5. Laxman Fast Food

If you are in Delhi and haven't been to the Qutub Institutional Area to visit their range of dhabas, you are certainly missing out. If you have been there, you would know Laxman Fast Food has got some serious fan following for its amazing dishes. Not just this, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor have visited the dhaba during film shootings. The most recommended dishes here are Keema Parantha, Chilli Potato, Chicken Parantha, Chicken Macaroni and the inevitable chai.

Location: F-113, Opposite Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Qutub Institutional Area, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 600 (approximately)

Contact: +91 98180 57230

6. Kwality Dhaba

Kwality Dhaba is a vegetarian's paradise in West Delhi, known for its quality and quantity of food. Not a very huge place, Kwality offers vegetarians a range of dishes to choose from and it is super economical. The most recommended dishes here are Dal Makhani with Butter Roti, Kadhai Paneer, Malai Chaap, Tawa Chaap, Spring Rolls, Shahi Paneer and Kadhai Paneer.

Location: WZ-38, Uggarsan Market, Ashok Nagar, Shubhash Nagar, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 450 (approximately)

Contact: +91 98189 93535

7. Ashok & Ashok Meat Dhaba

Ashok & Ashok Meat Dhaba as the name suggests is known for its non-vegetarian delicacies. It does not have any seating arrangement and is a take-away place. The most recommended dishes here include Chicken Curry, Mutton Curry and Chicken Tikka with Rumali Roti among others.

Location: Shop-3, C-8 Market, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 650 (approximately)

Contact: +91 98118 34949

8. Ajit Khalsa Dhaba

Easy to find, Ajit Khalsa Dhaba is too good to be missed out. Situated in Chattarpur, it gives you a typical dhaba experience, where their service is believed to be quick and the food delicious. The dhaba is known for its North Indian and Mughlai delicacies. Here, you can have the best Butter Chicken, Mutton Curry, Laccha Parantha and Butter Naan. If you miss a typical dhaba experience, head over to Ajit Khalsa Dhaba!

Location: Opposite Tivoli Garden, Chattarpur Main Road, Chattarpur, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 550 (approximately)

Contact: +91 99992 28099

9. Prem Dhaba

As for a dhaba, you cannot expect the best ambience, but you can definitely have the best food experience. Prem Dhaba welcomes you to such an experience. Located in West Delhi, the dhaba is a delightful food journey for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It has a crammed seating but the food is worth every hurdle. Some of the recommended dishes here are Chicken Masala, Mutton Chaap, Chicken Roganjosh, Dal Makhani and Butter Chicken.

Location: 11139, East Park Road, Opposite JD Titler School, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 650 (approximately)

Contact: +91 11 2352 4219

10. Kake-da-Hotel

Kake-da-Hotel is one of the oldest and most popular dhabas in Delhi. It may not be fancy but the food here is exceptionally tasty. The owners have been serving authentic North Indian food for more than three generations. You should try the Chicken Curry, Chicken Biryani, Keema Kaleji, Soya Chaap, Chicken Seekh, Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani without really burning a hole in your pocket.

Location: 67, Municipal Market, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 600 (approximately)

Contact: +91 11 2341 1580

Do tell us which dhaba tops your list and which one you would love to try.