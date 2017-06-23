10 Best South Indian Rice Recipes

Highlights South India is one of the biggest rice cultivators in the country

They prepare different delicacies with rice

Here are 10 South Indian dishes that you can make at home with rice

1. Deep South Spiced Rice

Recipe by Chef Roopa Gulati

Rice tossed with kidney beans, onions, chilies and peppers, you will love this wholesome dish. It makes for a great light lunch you can carry to work.

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

One of the most popular dishes in South India is the tamarind rice. It is a tangy dish made with rice, channa dal and urad dal and infused with the flavor of tamarind pulp.



Recipe by Chef Akshara Adidravida

This traditional South Indian breakfast dish is light and delicious and goes beautifully with both sambhar and chutney.

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Rice cooked with the tang of tomatoes and flavours of coriander, chilies and mint.

5. Kozhikodan Biryani

Recipe by Chef Veena Arora, The Spice Route

The name of this biryani comes from Kozhikode, also known as Calicut which is a city in Kerala. The biryani cooked with chicken and spices and topped with boiled eggs.

Recipe by Ms. Devi, Restaurant Analaxmi

Steamed rice tossed with a spice mix, a tangy tamarind-based pullikacchal masala and the added crunch of peanuts, puliyodharai is no ordinary rice dish.

7. Haal Bai

Recipe by Mavali Tiffin Room, Karnataka

A savoury dish from Karnataka made with rice, coconut, buttermilk and mild spices. The beauty of it is that it can also be made into a dessert with jaggery.

Recipe by Chef Naren Thimmaiah

Create magic with an exciting combination of amla, raw mangoes and rice. The rice dish is then infused with the goodness of local herbs and spices and cooked to perfection.

Recipe by Chef Abida Rasheed

Enjoy the classic coastal biryani in the comfort of your home with this super easy recipe.

Recipe by Chef Dharmashree

A quick and easy fix for your sweet cravings, here's the recipe for the traditional Iyenger style payasam where rice is cooked in the flavors of jaggery, coconut and cardamom.