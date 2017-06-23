NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
10 Best South Indian Rice Recipes

   |  Updated: June 23, 2017 11:42 IST

10 Best South Indian Rice Recipes
Highlights
  • South India is one of the biggest rice cultivators in the country
  • They prepare different delicacies with rice
  • Here are 10 South Indian dishes that you can make at home with rice
If you love South Indian food, you would know that rice plays a very important role in most of the regional cuisines of the Southern states in India. South India is one of the biggest rice cultivators in the country and this is probably why rice is a staple food down South. They prepare different delicacies with rice ranging from fragrant biryanis to rich desserts. Here are 10 exciting South Indian dishes that you can make at home with rice.

1. Deep South Spiced Rice



Recipe by Chef Roopa Gulati



Rice tossed with kidney beans, onions, chilies and peppers, you will love this wholesome dish. It makes for a great light lunch you can carry to work.

Rice tossed with kidney beans, onions, chilies and peppers
 
2. Tamarind Rice

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



One of the most popular dishes in South India is the tamarind rice. It is a tangy dish made with rice, channa dal and urad dal and infused with the flavor of tamarind pulp.
 

One of the most popular dishes in South India is the tamarind rice
 
3. Ven Pongal

Recipe by Chef Akshara Adidravida



This traditional South Indian breakfast dish is light and delicious and goes beautifully with both sambhar and chutney.

This traditional South Indian breakfast dish is light
 
4. Tomato Rice

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Rice cooked with the tang of tomatoes and flavours of coriander, chilies and mint.

Rice cooked with the tang of tomatoes and flavours of coriander, chilies and mint

5. Kozhikodan Biryani



Recipe by Chef Veena Arora, The Spice Route



The name of this biryani comes from Kozhikode, also known as Calicut which is a city in Kerala. The biryani cooked with chicken and spices and topped with boiled eggs.

The biryani cooked with chicken and spices and topped with boiled eggs
 
6. Puliyodharai

Recipe by Ms. Devi, Restaurant Analaxmi



Steamed rice tossed with a spice mix, a tangy tamarind-based pullikacchal masala and the added crunch of peanuts, puliyodharai is no ordinary rice dish.

puliyodharai

Steamed rice tossed with a spice mix, a tangy tamarind-based pullikacchal masala and the added crunch of peanuts

7. Haal Bai



Recipe by Mavali Tiffin Room, Karnataka



A savoury dish from Karnataka made with rice, coconut, buttermilk and mild spices. The beauty of it is that it can also be made into a dessert with jaggery.

A savoury dish from Karnataka made with rice, coconut, buttermilk and mild spices
 
8. Mavinakayi Nellikai Chitranna (Raw mango & gooseberry rice)

Recipe by Chef Naren Thimmaiah



Create magic with an exciting combination of amla, raw mangoes and rice. The rice dish is then infused with the goodness of local herbs and spices and cooked to perfection.

Create magic with an exciting combination of amla, raw mangoes and rice
 
9. Malabar Fish Biryani

Recipe by Chef Abida Rasheed



Enjoy the classic coastal biryani in the comfort of your home with this super easy recipe.

Enjoy the classic coastal biryani in the comfort of your home
 
10. Arisi Tengaay Payasam

Recipe by Chef Dharmashree



A quick and easy fix for your sweet cravings, here's the recipe for the traditional Iyenger style payasam where rice is cooked in the flavors of jaggery, coconut and cardamom.

625 payasam traditional

A quick and easy fix for your sweet cravings, here's the recipe for the traditional Iyenger style payasam

Do you know any interesting ways to cook rice South-Indian style? You must share.


 

