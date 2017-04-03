10 Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Delhi-NCR
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: April 03, 2017 17:54 IST
If there is one prominent diet-trend that has taken the world by storm in the recent is the upsurge in the amount of people turning towards vegetarianism globally. Number of nutritionists and health experts across the world have deemed it as the healthier way to lead your life. A vegetarian diet has been linked to reducing the risk of both heart disorders and diabetes. The diet is also replete with a number of external benefits supporting healthy skin, hair and nails.
Highlights
- People across the globe are increasingly tending towards vegetarianism
- A vegetarian diet is linked with a multiple health benefits
- Here are some best vegetarian restaurants you can explore in Delhi-NCR
While the trend has only just picked up globally, a pure vegetarian diet has been a very integral part of Indian culture, there is no country as strongly associated with vegetarianism as India. A large chunk of India, since time immemorial has had a lavish spread of vegetarian delights from drinks, starters, main course to desserts, thereby dismissing one of the biggest charges levelled against a vegetarian diet-it’s limited range of foods on offer. Meat and poultry lovers may relish their succulent preparations in the fine-dine restaurants, but an outpour of vegetarian cuisines experimenting with seasonal veggies, herbs, oils and grains. has managed to keep the vegetarians happy too.
On the spiritual front too, the country is reveling in the fervor of Navratris, a number of people even if they don’t observe the ritualistic fats, adopt a vegetarian lifestyle for these auspicious days, as a mark of devotion to Goddess Durga. We bring you a list of 10 best restaurants in Delhi-NCR you can visit for some pure Veggie delight.
We bring you a list of 10 best restaurants in Delhi-NCR you can visit for some pure veggie delight -
1. Burma Burma, DLF Cyber Hub Gurgaon
Offering interesting vegetarian Pan- Asian and Burmese food in Delhi-NCR's favourite haunt Cyber Hub Gurgaon is Burma Burma. The populars include Veg Khao Suey, Raw Mango Salad, Mushroom filled grilled rice, Kaffir Lime Cooler, Samosa Curry, Flaky Parantha, and more. Burma Burma has assorted the quirkiest and the most delectable veggie recipes up their menu. They also serve Jain food.
Meal for two:Rupees 1500
Address:Ground Floor, Shop 6, Building 8, Tower C, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
2. Carnatic Cafe
Craving for some delicious South Indian food? Look no further. Carnatic Café brings you pocket friendly South Indian dishes. Apart from the regular favourites like Mysore Masala Dosa and Rava Masala Dosa, it offers a wide array of special dosas like Bombat Dosa and Mallesharam 18th Cross, named after the famous street in Bangalore. This thick fluffy delight smeared with Chutney podi and white butter will have you slurping all the way back home.
Meal for two: Rupees 550
Address:M-21, M Block Market, Greater Kailash (GK) 2, New Delhi
3. Veg Gulati
What happens when a much famed fine dining restaurant comes up with a special branch catering solely to one section of a diet group? In many instances it can fall flat, but such is not the case with Veg Gulati, an all veg branch of Delhi’s Pandara Road’s favourite restaurant Gulati. From paneer to vegetables, mushrooms, corns and soya, they have them all. A pure culinary delight.
Meal for two: Rupees 1200
Address:8, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi
(Also read:10 Best Buffet Restaurants in Chennai)
4. Shraman
A pure vegetarian diet is no alien concept in India, especially in regions like Rajasthan and Gujarat. Shraman in Ashok Hotel brings you the taste of authentic Marwari, Gujarati and Jain cuisine, along with the regular North Indian fare such as Malai Koftas, Shahi Paneer and the likes.
Meal for two:Rupees 2000
Address: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri
5. Saravana Bhawan
Many of us have queued or at least heard our friends lining outside Saravana Bhawan to get the taste of authentic South Indian food. Is it really worth the hype? Absolutely! Go for the Tamil Nadu fixed-thali for the most filling Tamil culinary experience. The massive thali includes dal, sambhar, poriyal, koottu (vegtables), pachadi, rasam, special kuzambhu, curd, appallam, dry chutney and pickles served either with poori or rice.
Meal for two: Rupees 500
Address:P-13, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place, New Delhi
6. Sattvik
This Navratri don’t just go vegetarian, go Satvik too. A Satvik diet is a diet revolving around seasonal foods. One of the scientific logics around Navratra fasting is detoxing your body in the times of seasonal changes. Consuming seasonal food around this time does not only fulfill the objective but also keeps your body light. In fact, experts around the world believe that one should have seasonal food all-round the year for nutritional benefits.
Meal for two: Rupees 1700
Address:S-5, 2nd Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi
(Also read:10 Best Navratri Beverages to Cool You Down)
7. Rajdhani Thali Restaurant, Scindia House, Cannaught Place
Bringing you the authentic taste of Rajasthan in all its glory is Rajdhani Thali. All our favourite Rajasthani dishes from Gatte ki Sabzi to Dal Baati Churma, they are included in what can be called an enormous thali for a reasonable price of INR 495.
Meal for two: Rupees 950
Address:9-A, Atmaram Mansion, Scindia House, Connaught Place, New Delhi
(Also read:10 Best Italian Restaurants in Delhi)
8. Devang House
One of the newest restaurants on the block is Devang House. Established in the heart of the capital at Ashoka Hotel, it boosts of fresh, organic food served in a soothing ambience. The menu is specially curated by renowned chef Sabyasachi Gorai, and packs the best seasonal and organic veggie delights such as the seasonal green smoothie (made with kale, spinach, and seasonal vegetables), or the apple pomegranate organic juice, Mediterranean salad, or Olive and Rosemary Focacia Sandwhich. Definitely worth a try!
Meal for two: Rupees 1500
Address: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri
(Also read:5 Most Popular Veg Restaurants in Bangalore)
9. Panchavati Gaurav
Situated on the ground floor of DLF Cyber Hub Gurugram, Panchwati Gaurav transports you to the alleys of Gujarat with both its authentic and homely Gujarati food and an earthy outside seating. Up your sleeves, and binge into the thali bringing you the true taste of Gujarat.
Meal for two: Rupees 1200
Address:20-21, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
Instagram/Akshat_ss
10. Kathputli
Jodpuri Dal, Gatte ki Curry, Aloo Rasewala, Dal Bati Churma, Khichdi, Missi Roti and Chakki ki Sabzi, Kathputli offers your most favourite Rajasthani dishes in a vibrant setting that makes dining in this little eatery an enjoyable experience. You can choose from their a la carte menu or try the thali.
Meal for two:Rupees 1000
Address:35, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.