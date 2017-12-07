10 Different Types Of Edible Eggs
Eggs! Let me guess, most of you have already pictured the same old hen eggs that most of us are aware of, or used to eating. Eggs are among the most nutrient-rich foods in the world. From proteins to fats to vitamins, eggs have them all. And many people around the world look beyond just hen eggs for nutrition and taste too. There are several other types of eggs that are edible and full of nutrients and taste.
Roughly speaking there are two types of edible eggs - bird eggs and fish eggs. There are several ways to savor these eggs. Here are the most popular and nutritious edible eggs:
1.Chicken Eggs
This is the most common type of eggs that you can get from any market when you ask for 'EGGS'. It is again of two types - brown and white. Both have roughly the same nutrient values. Rich in proteins, calcium, and zinc they are mild in taste.2.Quail Eggs
Quite similar to white chicken eggs, Quail eggs have brownish dots on them and are comparatively small as compared to standard chicken eggs. Rich in Vitamin D and B12, these are quite similar to chicken eggs in terms of nutrients too.
3.Duck Eggs
Having slightly larger yolk than the chicken eggs, duck eggs have higher amount of fats and proteins. It is filled with Vitamin B complex compounds, has a thicker shell and remains fresh for a longer period of time.
4.Caviar
Among the most exquisite eggs, caviar is a fish egg. They are from the fish Roe that is salt - cured. It is rich in anti-oxidants and is a treasure of sea minerals. Caviar is a delicacy enjoyed around the globe and is highly valued.
5.Goose Eggs
Goose eggs are double the size of the chicken eggs,. These have a much enriched taste and have a greater content of proteins. A goose egg has 19.97 g. of protein and a chicken egg has 6.23 grams. While goose egg shells are hard, the egg itself is even harder to get as a goose lays not more than 40 eggs per year!
6.Turkey Eggs
Turkey eggs are similar to duck eggs when it comes to size. It has a creamier taste due to it thick yolk and egg-white. They are rich in calcium too. Turkeys don't lay nearly as many eggs as chickens. So the ones that are produced are used by turkey farmers for creating more turkeys. A turkey's average egg production per year is 100.
7.EMU eggs
EMU eggs weigh about 1 kilogram! The Emu egg is made up of distinct layers - the outer layer has a distinctive texture and is dark green to almost black in color.
8.Hilsa Eggs
Quite popular in Bangladesh and Eastern India, hilsa eggs are a delicacy. Hilsa is a fish found commonly in these parts, the eggs are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids and very rich in other nutrients too.
9.Ostrich Eggs
They are the largest bird eggs on the planet. Ostrich Eggs have a thicker shell that makes it very hard to crack open. They can weigh about 2 kilograms and are roughly 20 times thicker than a chicken egg. The percentage content of proteins and fats is similar to chicken eggs though.
10.Bantam Eggs
Smaller than chicken eggs, Bantam eggs are nothing but eggs of a small variety of hens called Bantam. Regardless, they are much richer in iron.
So, dear egg-lovers, how many of these edible egg varieties did you know about? You can thanks us later.
