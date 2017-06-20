10 InterestingIceCream, Kulfi and PopsicleFlavours toExplore in Delhi-NCR

A post shared by Kalyan Kokkula (@kalyankokkula) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:22am PST

Where to Find: Frugur Pop, Sector 29, Gurgaon GurgaonOther exciting flavours to explore: Pomegrenate Raspberry, Kiwi and lemonade, Mango cheesecake popsicles2.: Make way for the newest fruity delight in town. The creamy ice-cream made with fresh custard apple pulpshould be the latest indulgence on your list now, if it isn’t already.3.: Azote, a stellar ice-cream parlour has become quite popular for its nitrogen ice-creams. The red mixing machines blend your ice cream together and the way these ice-creams are prepared is a visual treat. The sweet caramel nitrogen ice-cream is a must have.Where to find: Azote, C-11, Ground Floor, Community Centre, SDA, New DelhiOther Exciting flavours to explore: Caramel brownie sundae, Red velvet brownie sundae4.: Rose flavoured ice-cream topped with sweet and juicy lychees, this unique combination offers the best of the season and is nothing like what you’ve had before.Where to find: Cherry Comet,Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, GurugramOther exciting flavours to try: Gur chikki, pirate punch, coffee toffee5.: Love the classic Banarasi paan? You have to try this unusual ice-cream with your favourite flavours. The flavours of the paan are blended with vanilla ice cream which is topped with supari. Enjoy, Banarasi style!Where to find: Cherry Comet , Cyber hub, DLF Cyber City, GurugramOther exciting flavours to try:Strawberry cheesecake, kit kat cool, Raspberry chocolate6.: Yes, you heard us. The spongy dessert that graces most of our desi Indian dinners has been transformed into a delicious ice-cream. Don’t believe us? Try it at Havmor Ice-Cream in Hauz Khas.Where to find: Havmor Ice cream, G-1, Opposite Aurobindo Market, Hauz KhasOther exciting flavours to try: Belgian Chocolate, Pista malai, Almond carnival7.: Goodness of coconut combined with the richness of Swiss chocolate. Delicate and smooth, this one is heavenly.Where: Movenpick, M 7, Main Market, Greater Kailash (GK) 2, New DelhiOther exciting flavours to try: Maple walnut, Mint Chocolate, Raspberry and Strawberry8.: Indulge in this fruity and creamy delight at Ice Paan Creamery. As you watch eagerly, all the ingredients are laid out on an iced grill and topped with fresh fruits and toppings of your choice and made into a roll to be served.Where to find: Ice Paan corner, Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New DelhiOther exciting flavours to try: Benarsi Paan, Oreo overload, Kiwi lemon sorbet9.: Imli fans rejoice, for Kings Kulfi has infused your favourite sweet and sour flavour into its special kulfi. Can’t wait to try it? Neither can we!Where to find: Kings Kulfi, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, GurgaonOther exciting flavours to try:Jamun Kulfi, Pista malai kulfi10.: The tropical flavour of figs and the sweetness of honey, will leave you craving for more.8 Trendy Mason Jar ideas for quick on the go mealWhere to find: Gelato Roma, Hauz Khas VillageOther exciting flavours to try: lemon, pineapple, baileys ice cream