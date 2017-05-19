10 Simple Ways to Keep Chicken Moist and Flavorsome

Sarika Rana | Updated: May 19, 2017 17:41 IST
1. Using a Marinade
Using a marinade before cooking any type of chicken is extremely important to keep it moist. While you marinate the chicken, make sure you keep the marinade moist and seal the chicken for not less than 3-4 hours; even better if you let it soak up the goodness overnight, especially in the case of grilled and Tandoori Chicken. This will help the chicken to soak all the moisture from the marinade and while it cooks, it wouldn't lose any of the liquid content, keeping it tender. As per Amit, for a perfect marinade option, it is imperative to use yoghurt, egg white or even buttermilk.
2. A Quick Brine
Brine is similar to marination, minus the use of ground spices and yoghurt. It is a process wherein you soak the chicken in a solution of salt, water and pinch of sugar. You can add whole spices as per your need and the type of chicken you make. You can leave the chicken for brining for as many hours you want to, so as to keep the chicken moist while cooking.
3. Pounding the Chicken
Pounding is the process to beat the chicken until it is thin in size. It can prove to be great for grilling, frying or roasting. Pounding can be done in case of preparing a boneless chicken recipe. It is used to tenderise the piece and helps break down fibers in the meat and allows for a faster cooking, preventing it from overcooking, hence keeping the dish moist.
4. Avoid Over Cooking
If you aren't aware of the right temperature in which you need to cook a certain type of chicken, we suggest you bring a thermometer to set just the right temperature, which will keep you from over cooking the chicken. According to Amit, suppose if you are grilling a chicken, cook it for one and a half minutes on both sides each and leave it in oven for 6 minutes at 180 degree Celsius. If the chicken is overcooked, it dries out and becomes tasteless.
5. The Type of Pot you Use to Cook
According to the book, Diet & Nutrition, A Holistic Approach by Rudolph Ballentine, the metal of which a utensil is made is not only important variable. The shape of a pot or pan is also a consideration and has a great deal to do with the way food cooks. Deeper pots tend to hold moisture inside and keep much of the cooking food submerged. Foods cooking in the center of a huge vessel undergo a more constant temperature and somewhat increased pressure, which further help keep the food moist. In a shallow utensil, since the food is exposed to air and evaporation, moisture is lost more easily than in deeper pots and chicken may cook drier.
6. Higher Fat Content
A slightly higher fat content enhances the flavour and results in a much tender and moist chicken. As the fat melts, it moistens the cut of the chicken. This is more preferable in the case of cooking chicken breasts.
7. Cook Only Room Temperature Chicken
This is one of the most important ways to keep your chicken moist. Never cook frozen chicken directly as it may result in a dry and tasteless dish. Let the chicken rest for about 30 minutes (or more) until it reaches its room temperature and only then marinade it. Even after you keep the marinated chicken in the refrigerator, make sure you start cooking it after it has the right temperature.
8. Cook at the Right Temperature
When you heat the cooking dish on the stove, do not place your chicken pieces immediately on the cold pan, as a lot of juices in the chicken will evaporate while the pan heats up. Wait for the pan to reach the right temperature and then add the pieces, so that the chicken starts cooking immediately without losing its moisture unnecessarily.
9. Foiling
Using foils to cover the chicken pieces near the end of cooking may actually prevent the meat from drying out. The foil helps retaining the moisture in the chicken and will make it tender and soft.
10. Basting
Basting is the process of pouring the oil or butter (or any other source to cook chicken) on to the chicken while it is cooking. Basting helps chicken stay moist and distributes the juices equally during the process. If you are grilling or baking, take the chicken out in every 20-30 minutes to pour the oil or butter over it.
These simple yet effective ways may vary from the type of chicken you prepare. So, now that we have unleashed some amazing tips to keep the chicken moist, do let us know which one tip worked for you the most!