10 Surprising Facts About Valentine's Day You Never Knew
NDTV Food | Updated: February 14, 2017 09:14 IST
You’ve probably celebrated Valentine’s Day at least once in your life – be it with your best friend or that special someone. Everyone knows it as an occasion for lovers to express their feelings to each other. It is indeed the most romantic day of the year and more so, a celebration of love and affection. Interestingly, the day of love is also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. It is believed that Saint Valentine was a priest who was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for helping Christian couples wed. Back in the 1400s, the emperor had banned marriage as he thought that single men performed better as soldiers having no emotional attachments. Saint Valentine found this to be unfair and helped couples get married secretly. When this was revealed, he was thrown in jail and sentenced to death.
Highlights
Of course, some of us may have heard this story before but here are 10 surprising facts about Valentine’s Day that you probably didn’t know. We’ll, there’s a lot about love that most of us don’t.
1. The celebration of Valentine's Day is believed to have originated from a Roman Festival known as Lupercalia and it was initially observed on 15th February. Later, with the rise of Christianity it was outlawed for many years and it was only at the end of the 5th century that Pope Gelasius revived the festival but declared the day of celebration as February 14.
2. In South Korea, the 14th day of every month celebrates a romantic holiday. Here are some of the days they celebrate one each every month- Candle Day, Valentine’s Day, White Day, Black Day, Rose Day, Kiss Day, Silver Day, Wine Day and Hug Day. Interestingly, Black Day is a day of celebration for all those who are single. They come together to eat Jajangmyeon, a type of noodle served with a black bean sauce.
3. Believe it or not but Saint Valentine's skull has been housed and decorated with flowers in Rome. It is apparently on display in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin. It is said to have been found near Rom in the early 1800s during an excavation.
4. A beautiful bouquet of roses might be the best gift for your Valentine but do you know why they are associated with this day? The red rose is believed to be the flower Venus, the Roman Goddess of Love, really liked and therefore it became a symbol of love.
5. The first Valentine’s Day card to be sent ever was from the Duke of Orléans to his wife in the 15th century whose name was also Valentine.
6. The number of roses that you give to your loved one on Valentine’s Day also a special meaning. One rose is usually given for a brief romance. Two roses mean an apology. A bouquet of 12 roses is a proposal for marriage and giving 36 roses confesses true love.
7. The word Kissing is actually the name of a city in Germany! More so, kissing on Valentine’s Day is known to bring good luck all year.
8. Every year, on Valentine’s Day the Italian city of Verona received over 1000 letters. It was in this city that Shakespeare’s lovers Romeo and Juliet lived. Surprisingly, all these letters are addressed to Juliet!
9. We don’t know how true this is but according to Welsh tradition, it is believed that a child born on Valentine’s Day would have many lovers.
10. According to a tradition in Germany, girls plant onions in different pots and keep a card with the name a boy next it on Valentine’s Day. It is believed that will marry the boy whose name is kept in the pot where the first onion grows. Strange but true.
