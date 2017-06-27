14 Indian Pancakes (Desi Pancakes) We Are Sure You Would Love to Devour

Highlights Pancakes are thin, flat, round bread-like delights

India has innumerable varieties of pancakes spread across the country

These delectable Indian pancakes are certainly mouthwatering

pancakes , all you can think of those crepes loaded with rich, creamy sauces and syrups . Pancakes are thin, flat, round bread-like delights especially eaten during breakfast or evening as tea time snacks. Come to think of it, India has innumerable varieties of pancakes spread across different regions in the country. Considering our special love for them, we list some of the most exquisite Indian pancakes that you would hate to miss out on. Read on!

1. Besan ka Cheela

Besan ka Cheela or Besan Chilla is one of the most popular snacks in Northern India. It is a crispy, quick to make, nutritious, low calorie and protein rich snack made of besan or chickpea flour and mild spices. You can also make cheelas more nutritious by adding lots of seasonal vegetables and serve it with sweet chutney or any other accompaniment.

Besan ka Cheela or Besan Chilla is one of the most popular snacks in Northern India​



Dosa is a crispy and thin pancake from Southern India, made from a fermented batter of rice and black gram (urad dal) and is served hot with sambhar and coconut chutney. It is believed that dosa was originated from Udupi in Karnataka. The crispy pancake makes a popular treat everywhere across the country.



Dosa is a crispy and thin pancake from Southern India, made from a fermented batter of rice and black gram​



Uttapam or Uthappa is a dosa-like pancake from South India. It is made from the same dosa batter of urad dal and rice. Uttapam traditionally contains toppings like tomatoes, capsicum, chilies, onion and cabbage mix among others. It is generally eaten with coconut chutney.



Uttapam or Uthappa is a dosa-like pancake from South India​ Photo Credit: facebook/ chitra's food book

4. Appam

Appam is a white lacy pancake popularly revered in God's own country Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and is made with fermented rice and coconut milk. It has a crisp side with an airy, soft on touch, fluffy centre and can be paired with vegetable stew or chicken stew. There are numerous variations of appam that include Kallappam, Palappam, Egg Hoppers, Honey Hoppers, Idiyappam, Achappam and Neyyappam.



Appam is a white lacy pancake popularly revered in God's own country Kerala and Tamil Nadu​



Thalipeeeth is a very popular multi-grain pancake from Maharashtra made from roasted tapioca (sabudana), rajgira, coriander seeds, wheat, cumin seeds and rice along with spices to make it spicy. Usually topped with lots of desi ghee, it is served with pickles or even thick curd. Easy to prepare and healthy, this pancake will definitely leave you asking for more.

Thalipeeeth is a very popular multi-grain pancake from Maharashtra Photo Credit: Facebook/Vinod-Intelligent Cookware

6. Sarvapindi

Sarvapindi is one of the most popular snacks from Telangana. It is a crispy pancake made of rice flour and peanuts, and is traditionally cooked in copper utensils. It is a spicy pancake with a crispy top layer. It is prepared with rice flour, peanuts, ginger, onions, curry leaves, chilli powder and sesame seeds.



(Also read: Beyond Samosas and Vada: Try this Unique Crispy Snack from Telangana)

Sarvapindi is the most popular breakfast meal in Telangana Photo Credit: Facebook/yummies for tummies

7. Malpua

If you thought there are barely any sweet Indian pancakes, think again. Malpua is a sweet pancake popularly devoured in most parts of the country. The origin of malpua is debatable; it makes a very popular and pious dish served in temples of Odisha. The batter of malpua is prepared differently in various regions. The one that is made in North India has maida, semolina, milk and yogurt. Some regions add mashed raw banana to make this dessert.

Malpua is a sweet pancake popularly devoured in most parts of the country

8. Pesarattu

Pesarattu or Mung Bean Dosa is a dosa-like crepe made with a batter of green gram (moong dal) and is a popular dish in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. It is typically served with ginger and tamarind chutney. Onions, chilies and ginger are added as toppings to enhance the taste.

Pesarattu or Mung Bean Dosa is a dosa-like crepe made with a batter of green gram

9. Meetha Pooda

Meetha Pooda is generally revered in Punjab and is made with wheat, sugar, fennel seeds and water. It is one of the easiest and quickest pancakes to make. Generally prepared during rainy days, Meetha Pooda is paired with Rice Kheer.



Meetha Pooda is generally revered in Punjab Photo Credit: Facebook/Simar Kaur

10. Pati-Shapta

Generally served during festivals like Makar Sankranti or Poush Sankranti, Pati Shapta is yet another dessert from Bengal. Because this day signifies the rice harvest, ladies prepare these pancakes stuffed with date palm and jaggery and further topped with grated coconut.



Pati Shapta is yet another dessert from Bengal

11. Ale-Bele or Alle Belle

Ale Bele is a simply delectable, soft and melt-in-the-mouth sweet Goan pancake. Served during tea time, this pancake is made with maida and egg, stuffed with shredded coconut and crushed Goan palm jaggery along with different condiments.

Ale Bele is a simply delectable, soft and melt-in-the-mouth sweet Goan pancake Photo Credit: Facebook/BonGong

12. Pitha

Kholasapori Pitha is a type of rice pancake from the North Eastern region of India, especially Assam. It is revered during festivals like Bihu and is made with rice flour, onions, carrot and water cooked in mustard oil. Some of the varieties of pithas in Assam include Dhup Pitha, Muthiya Pitha, Kholasapori Pitha, Tora Pitha, Ghila Pitha and Bhapotdiya Pitha.

Pitha is pancake from the North Eastern region of India, especially Assam Photo Credit: Facebook/Sam Mahanta

13. Puranpoli

Puranpoli is a popular dish from Maharashtra and is also consumed in Gujarat. It is a sweet pancake filled with chana dal or split yellow gram, plain flour, jaggery or sugar, ghee and cardamom powder. It is also known as Bobbatlu or Bakshalu in Andhra Pradesh.



Puranpoli is a popular dish from Maharashtra and is also consumed in Gujarat

14. Pathiri

Pathiri is a traditional and authentic pancake from Malabar in Kerala. It is made with crushed rice shaped into white dough and baked on pans called Oadu. Once it is prepared, it is then soaked in coconut milk to keep soft and improve the flavour. Pathiri is a famous dish among Muslims in Kerala and is usually prepared and served with meat or fish.

Pathiri is a traditional and authentic pancake from Malabar in Kerala Photo Credit: Facebook/Ammachiyude Adukkala

These delectable Indian pancakes are certainly mouthwatering. Do let us know if you have any other Indian pancakes to add to the list!