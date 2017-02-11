3-Course Valentine's Day Menu to Surprise Your Special Someone

Highlights Chilled Pea & Mint Soup Recipe

Cauliflower Risotto with Candied Walnuts & Pistachio Dust Recipe

Eaton Mess with Mulled Berries Recipe

Chilled Pea and Mint SoupCauliflower Risotto with Candied Walnuts and Pistachio dustEaton Mess with Mulled Berries1.Frozen Peas 500gOnions 100gButter 100gMint 200gCream 200mlVeg stock 300mlGarlic 5gThyme 3gAvocado 1Salt to taste1. Sweat the onions in the butter on medium heat.2. Add garlic and thyme.3. Add the frozen peas & stock.4. Bring to a slight boil and take off the heat.5. Add mint & Spinach, and blend in a mixer till nice and smooth.6. Add the cream & adjust consistency with the stock.7. Check the seasoning and strain in a bowl.8. Chill in the fridge.9. Serve chilled, garnished with Pea shoots and olive oil Place sliced avocados on top with a pinch of sea salt and Freshly milled pepper.Cauliflower 400gCream 200mlArborio rice 180gButter 100gOlive Oil 30mlGrated Parmesan cheese 100gVEG stock 500mlGarlic 5gThyme 3gRosemary 3gWalnuts 30gSugar 100gPistachio powder 10g1. Blanch the Cauliflower florets in Boiling water. Refresh and dry.2. Blend in a mixer with cream & seasoning.3. Sieve and set aside.4. Heat the olive oil and lightly sweat the arborio rice.5. Add garlic, thyme and rosemary.6. Keep adding the stock as the rice cooks.7. Add the cauliflower purée.8. Add the Parmesan & butter . Cook till the rice has a little bite / al dente.9. Fold everything gently. Check seasoning and add the stock to adjust consistency.10. Place in the middle of a plate. Garnish with caramelised Walnuts and pistachio dust. Drizzle truffle oil11. Heat the sugar gently without stirring12. Once lightly caramelised, add walnuts. Pour over a payment paper on a tray and allow to cook. Pull out and crush with a rolling pin.egg whites 4 nosCastor sugar 220gLemon juice 1 TspSalt 1 pinchRed wine 600mlCinnamon stick 1Star anise 1Castor Sugar 100gOrange zest of 1Mixed Berried 400gCandied ginger 3gWhisk the egg whites in a kitchen aid or with a battery operated whisk with the lemon juice. Slowly add the castor sugar. Stop when you get nice, shiny stiff peaks. Preheat the oven at 120degress C.Pipe the Meringue in circles on a no. Stick sheet on a tray.. Drop the temp of the oven to 90 degrees & bake the meringue for an hour and half. Cool.. Add the condiments to the wine , reduce rapidly to half.. Add berries , and further reduce till syrupy.: Assemble the dessert live on the table.Place the Meringue on a plate. Use a blow torch to make the meringue brown. Pour warm Mulled Berries in the middle. Spray some whipped cream topping from a can on top. Sprinkle pistachio powder.

