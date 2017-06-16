4 Amazing Tea Cocktails for Summer Home Parties

For some, there's no better ingredient than tea . Call some friends over, put a big kettle to boil and relax in the company of good people and an equally great cup of tea ; there's nothing quite like it. Tea lovers hardly ever run out of excuses to include tea in their regular diet. Be it to brew a cup of the refreshing beverage or to add it in a number of recipes to spruce up the flavour, there are many ways you can use the diverse range of tea leaves . But when the summer is raging a good 90 degrees outside or you want a night out, we understand tea doesn't quite cut it. Don't worry though, there are fun ways to make the most of tea . Here are some easy-to-do cocktail recipes with tea, so that you don't have to choose between tea and alcohol.

1. Whisky Dilemma

This drink literally screams summer. There's nothing more refreshing or satisfying than good, sweet tea.

Ingredients:

Whisky - 30 ml

Upper Namring Exotic (Spring) Darjeeling Green Tea - 1 teaspoon

Water - 100 ml

Honey Syrup - 20 ml

Mint Leaves for garnish

Method:

Boil the water and drop the tea leaves in. After steeping for 3-4 minutes, strain the leaves and let the tea cool.

In a shaker, combine whisky, tea and honey syrup. Shake until blended.

Serve over ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.

2. Fireside Tea

Add a twist to your next summer party with this amazing tea cocktail. Made from Darjeeling black tea, lemon juice and rum, this cool drink will definitely go down as life of the party. After you, of course!

Ingredients:

Dark Rum - 30 ml

Giddapahar China (summer) Darjeeling Black Tea Leaves - 1 teaspoon

Water - 100 ml

Lemon Juice - 1 teaspoon

Cinnamon Powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Sugar - to taste

Method:

Boil the water and add sugar.

Stir until it dissolves completely.

Drop the tea leaves, after 3 minutes of steeping, strain the leaves and allow the tea to cool.

Combine the tea, rum, lemon juice and cinnamon powder in a shaker and shake till it blends.

Serve over ice.

Ready to reach for those pitchers of iced teas spiked with alcohol? Image credit: Istock

Ready to reach for those pitchers of iced teas? We thought you'd want to do more with your iced teas this summer. We leave you with one of our favorite cocktail recipes of the lot!

Ingredients:

White Rum - 30 ml

Blue Curacao Liqueur - 15 ml

Doomi Assam Black Tea - 1 teaspoon

Water - 100 ml

Sugar - to taste

Lemon Peel to garnish

Method:

Boil the water and add the sugar to it and mix until it dissolves.

Drop the leaves in, let it steep for 4 minutes, strain the leaves and let the tea cool.

In a highball glass with ice, pour the rum and Blue Curacao liqueur.

Add the sweetened black tea till the drink becomes black.

Serve over ice cubes.

Garnish with a peel of lemon.

Voodoo Punch; Photo Credit: Teabox

4. Irish Tea Party

If you like whisky, this recipe will definitely make it to your favorite list. The Irish Tea Party cocktail is the perfect summer sip with the tropical flavour of Nepal Green tea and lemon juice, and a healthy pour of whiskey.

Ingredients:

Whisky - 30 ml

Absinthe - 15 ml

Ilam Classic Organic Nepal Green Tea - 1 teaspoon

Water - 120 ml

Lemon Juice - 1 teaspoon

Spring of Mint for garnish

Sugar to taste

Method:

Boil the water and add sugar.

Stir it in till it dissolves.

Drop the tea leaves, after steeping for 4 minutes, strain the leaves and allow the tea to cool.

Combine the tea, lemon juice, whiskey and absinthe in a shaker, shake till it blends evenly.

Serve over ice cubes, garnish with mint.

The Irish Tea Party cocktail is the perfect summer sip with tropical flavours; Image Credit: Teabox

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.