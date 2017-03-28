4 Unhealthy Foods to Avoid this Navratri

Fasting is a way to cleanse the body and an overburdened mind. Most lifestyle diseases we face today are probably due to over-nutrition and not under-nutrition. We lead a life of excess which is leading us to many health problems. Our body needs only so much to sustain, hence Navratri fasting is a great way to re-boot our systems. However, most of the times, fasting during Navratri, takes a complete u-turn, where we allow ourselves to indulge in heavy and unhealthy food. Here are four foods you should stay away from this Navratri to cleanse and detox the body:
1. Fruit Juices
Now, because we are fasting, that does not mean we can have unlimited fruit juices. Yes, not even the freshly squeezed variety! Fruit juices are loaded with sugar, and miss out on the beneficial fiber, anti-oxidants and compounds present in the whole fruit. They increase the risk of diabetes, and have been linked to childhood obesity. Juices spike up the blood sugar levels, and associated health risks. Also, these juices do not fill you up as they are devoid of any fiber. So, pick up the whole fruit, grab a banana or an apple, eat some watermelon and mangoes with all their goodness. However, you could drink green vegetable juices as they are low on sugar and will not disturb your blood sugar levels.
2. Forgo everything fried
The pack of fried snack might have all the calories you need for a day. The purpose of fasting is to cleanse the body of any sludge and not overburden it. The hydrogenated oil, used to fry to these packaged snacks, deprives the cells of oxygen, eventually leading to asthma, clogged veins and arteries and diabetes. So, avoid frying your puris, rather have the vrat rotis with potato or pumpkin sabzi.
3. Sugar is an anti-nutrient
White or brown it does not matter, sugar has zero nutritional value. It is an anti-nutrient playing havoc with your health. It weakens your immune system and destroys your gut health. Avoid refined sugar this navratri and see how your body will re-energize and bounce back with a healthy glow. Use jaggery or coconut sugar to sweeten your sabudana kheer. The traditional jaggery is loaded with selenium, zinc, iron and pushes out the nasty toxins from our bodies. Also, eat naturally sweet food like a variety of seasonal fruits with all their benefits.
Super markets are flooded with vrat namkeens and packaged junk food during Navratri. They may be disguised as healthy or diet food, but that does not change the real story. Packaged snacks are high on sodium, sugar and unhealthy oils plus the chemical preservation used to increase their shelf life can impact your health negatively. There around 3000 and more food additives and colours added to packaged food today.
We need to choose our food wisely for good health. Cook whole food in your kitchen, with love for your family. This kind of food has a healing power that will not just detox and cleanse your body, but will also calm your mind.
Shilpa Arora ND is a renowned Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach. She has to her credit Doctorate in Natural Medicine. She is currently based in Delhi NCR region, successfully running her Nutrition Studio with individual consultations, offering life style programs supported by the most up-to-date clinical research.
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.