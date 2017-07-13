NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
5 Mithaiwalas in Delhi That Make The Best Ghewar

   |  Updated: July 13, 2017 09:02 IST

Highlights
  • Ghewar is a Rajsthani sweet made with pure desi ghee, milk and maida
  • It looks like a honeycomb or a spongy cake soaked in sugar syrup
  • It is usually enjoyed during the monsoon season
A traditional Rajasthani delicacy, ghewar offers all the reasons to make it one of the most divine Indian sweets. Prepared with pure desi ghee, milk and maida (all-purpose flour), this perforated round dessert looks like a honeycomb or a spongy cake soaked in sugar syrup. It is decorated with silver varq, slivers of pistas and almonds and strands of saffron. It has an attractive light yellowish-orange hue that comes from the use of saffron. It is popularly prepared to celebrate the festival of Teej and is usually enjoyed during the monsoon season because the degree of moisture it requires for its preparation is perfect at this time. If you’re craving for this sweet treat, here are five mithaiwalas in Delhi that make the best ghewar in town.

1. Chaina Ram Sindhi Confectioners
 
Located near the Fatehpuri Masjid in the busy lanes of Chandni Chowk, Chaina Ram is one of the iconic establishments of Old Delhi. You can find this place just by the strong aroma desi ghee. It is known for its Karachi Halwa and Ghewar. The texture of their ghewar is smooth and as soon as you take a bite, it melts in your mouth. They also have other rich sweets like Sohan Halwa, Saeo Paak and Dhodha.

Address:  6499, Fathepuri Chowk, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
Time:  8 A.M. to 8:30 P.M.
Contact:  011-23927585
Cost: INR 620 per kilogram (khoya ghewar)
 

A post shared by Karan Jain (@kjkaranjain) on



2. Kaleva 

If you’re looking for the best ghewar in Delhi, you must try it at Kaleva. The shop offers many varieties of ghewar including Mawa-Khoya Ghewar and Malai Ghewar. The plain traditional ghewar is nice and crunchy but the ones with a thick layer of rabri add a creamy top and that makes a delicious combination. While you’re at it, you must also try their Badam ka halwa, Kesariya Jalebi and Raj Kachori.

Address:   109, Bangla Saheb Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi
Time: 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 P.M.
Contact: 011-28844002
Cost:  INR 460- 600 per kilogram

 
ghewar 620x350

Photo Credit: instagram/alwayshungrykudi


3. Kishan Lal Halwai

Kishan Lal’s sweet shop has been around for half a century. Located in an old Haveli in Chandni Chowk, the shop is now run by Kishan Lal’s son. Their plain ghewar is smothered with khoya and dry fruits. Be it their Karachi Halwa, Sev ki Barfi (made with vermicelli), Pateesa or the all-time favourite Ghewar, each one is better than the other. They make small quantities that are sold off daily so that their customers can get fresh sweets.

Address: Nai Sarak, Katra Rathi, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
Time: 10 A.M to 8 P.M
Contact: 91  098712 08160

4. Gulab
 
Originally a Gajjak -Rewari shop in Rohtak, the Delhi-outlet is located in Pitampura. They display a huge variety of desi ghee sweets with the assurance of both taste and quality. Adding to it, is the crisp and crunchy  ghewar which will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. Along with sweets, Gulab is also famous for their unique and wide range of Rewri, Gajaks and Chikkis.

Address: 5, Main Road, Pitampura, New Delhi
Time:  8:30 A.M. to 11 P.M.
Contact: 91 9313220467
Cost: INR 660 per kilogram

 
ghewar 620x350

Photo Credit: instagram/lavannyag

5. Nathu Sweets

During Teej and Raksha Bandhan, Nathu Sweets offers Khoya Ghewar and Malai Ghewar that are just so addictive. The disc-shaped sweet cake soaked in sugar syrup and topped with rabri deftly delivers the true and authentic  flavours of Rajasthan. Along with traditional sweets the shop is also famous for its chole bhatureand chaat.

Address: 23-25, Bengali Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Time: 8 A.M. to 11 P.M.
Contact: 011-23717313
Cost: INR 600 per kilogram

Now, you don’t have to worry about travelling to Rajasthan to get ghewar. These sweet shops in Delhi will not disappoint you in any way.

 

Tags:  RestaurantsIndian SweetsDelhi
