5 Smart Kitchen Appliances: From Wifi Enabled Oven to Coffee Maker and More
Swadha Mishra | Updated: July 01, 2017 11:57 IST
The clickety-clack of life plunge people into a state where you become complete ignorant about a healthy diet. You always end up ordering oily junk food because by the end of the day you are too tired to cook. That moment when you are stuck in traffic, you only dream of a miracle that can keep your meal ready when you reach home. Well, that miracle is now possible. The never ending advancement in technology is making all our dreams come true. Here are the five high tech kitchen appliances that make cooking a cake walk.
Highlights
- Wifi enabled kitchen appliances
- Smart phone controlled appliances
- Monitor cooking from anywhere
1. Smart Ovens
Now you can preheat your oven from anywhere by simply operating it through your smart phone. These smart ovens are Wifi enabled and just by downloading an app you can control all the functions of the oven. Adjust the temperature and timer, and you will automatically get the notifications when you oven is ready to cook.
Smart Oven- wifi enabled
2. Sous-Vide Machine/Under Vacuum Preserve Steamer
It is also a remote control Wifi enabled cooking device, which steams or cooks food at low water temperature. All you need to do is put your food in a vacuum bag; keep it in the steamer filled with water and let it do all the work. The machine will keep the food at refrigerator temperature unless you start it with your mobile app. You can steam cook numerous foods like chicken breasts, vegetables, shrimps, lobsters, and even steaks.
Sous-Vide Machine
3. Smart Slow Cooker
A kitchen is inefficient without a slow cooker. Gift your kitchen a smart innovative slow cooker that works by one touch on your smart phone. In these Wifi enabled slow cooker, you can adjust cooking time, temperature and switching on/off from anywhere. This is best for cooking chicken tikka masala, pork soup, white chicken chilli and many more meaty delights.
Smart slow cooker
4. Coffee Brewer
Sometimes we are so tired that all we need is a good cup of coffee that can just magically brew on its own. For all the coffee lovers out there, Wifi enabled coffee brewer is your must have. You can easily adjust the darkness and sweetness of coffee and auto-schedule your coffee from your I-phone or android for the perfect morning.
Coffee Brewing Machine
5. High Tech Barbequesmoker
Who doesn’t love barbecued chicken? But we think twice before making it at home because standing and keeping a watch is a tedious task. Technology has solution for this as well! High Tech Smart Barbeque Smokers can be monitored from anywhere with your smart phone. It gives you alerts when the food is perfectly cooked and also keeps it warm until you get back home. Leave your food on barbeque and operate it from anywhere.
Barbecue smoker
Give your tiring day a delightful ending by making your kitchen Tech Savvy with these Wifi-enabled, remote control appliances. Cook for yourself with ease and stay healthy. Happy Cooking!
