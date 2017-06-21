6 Amazing Book Cafes in Delhi-NCR You Should Definitely Visit
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: June 21, 2017 19:11 IST
There are days when you want to hang out in a jazzy cafÃ© offering great ambience and peppy music. And then, there are days when you just want to snuggle in a corner with your favourite book and enjoy a quiet cup of coffee. While there are several buzzing cafes across the city, one has to often resort to the corners of their house when looking for a cosy spot. Well, not anymore! These six book cafÃ©s are making sure you find a quaint space to spend a quiet afternoon with your favourite classic and some appetizing food.
1.Cha Bar
The charming and quirky cafÃ© is linked to the famous oxford bookstore in Connaught Place which is a haven for any bookworm. The cute white marble tables and the fancy ceiling do their bit to transport you to a bygone era along with vintage classics lined on the stacks of the store. They also host a variety of literary and cultural events frequently. You never know you might bump into your favourite contemporary writer, activist, singer or dancer giving a lecture. You must try their barbeque sausages, keema samosa, chicken sandwiches, red sauce pasta, chocolate truffle pastry and masala chai.
Where:N-81, Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Cost For Two: INR 500
2.Ivy and Bean
Tucked away in a quiet corner of Shah Pur Jat, Ivy and Bean has all that it takes to tickle your mind and taste buds. Browse through the work of your favourite authors while enjoying the arty ambience of the cafÃ©. Try their special range of cold brew coffee, shakes and smoothies. They also have pastas, pizza, and salads to satisfy your food cravings. There is lot more than just free wifi that'll keep pulling you back to this cafÃ©.
Where:119, 1st Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
Cost For Two: INR 600
3.CafÃ© Turtle
This vegetarian cafÃ© is connected to the Full Circle Bookstore and it offers a peaceful and lively space where people can read, have interesting conversations, and enjoy a wonderful meal alongside. A full-fledged menu using farm fresh ingredients adds to the charm of this beautiful cafÃ©.
They have some amazing tea time desserts like their carrot cake and the lemon cake.
Where:Shop 23, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi
Cost For Two:INR 800
4.Kunzum Travel CafÃ©
A cafÃ© which lets you sit for hours with nobody asking you to vacate the table. A cafÃ© that lets you hold gatherings and meetings, enjoy a cup of tea and cookies and allows you to pay as you wish like. Sounds like a dream, right? Kunzum Travel CafÃ©, in Delhi's favourite hangout hub - Hauz Khas Village, has turned your dream place into reality. Offering a range of travelling and photography books, Kunzum is the best place to read, have conversations, destress or simply spend some time all by yourself.
Where:T-49, First Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
Cost For Two: Pay as you like
5.Fursat Se
True to its name, Fursat Se offers a place to unwind, read and engage in intellectual conversations with like-minded individuals. It has one room dedicated to the book readings, poetry sessions, film screenings and literary events that happen regularly. Next to it, it has a shelf full of books that have been donated by other visitors. The cafÃ© also has an open terrace area decorated with quirky graffiti and dart boards. The cafÃ© works on a 'pay as you like' model which means that nobody is going to charge you for the tea and coffee served at the cafÃ©, instead you can drop something in the donation box, if you wish like.
Where:5 E, Dada Jhungi House, Top Floor, Shahpur Jat
Cost For two: Pay as you like
6. Another Fine Day
Grab your favourite book, find yourself a spot and enjoy your day at this cozy cafÃ© in Gurugram. While you are at it, don't forget to try their grilled mushroom and cheese sandwich, hummus and falafel wrap, spaghetti Bolognese, mezze platter and brownie fudge and cheese cake.
Where: Ground Floor, MPD Towers, DLF Golf Course Road, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
Cost for two: INR 800 Pick your spot to spend a lazy weekend. Any favourites that we have missed
