6 Bollywood Celebrities Who Don't Eat Meat

  |  Updated: February 01, 2017 16:11 IST

6 Bollywood Celebrities Who Don't Eat Meat
Highlights
  • Vegetarianism is not a dietary choice; it is a way of living
  • Medical studies are confirming the health benefits of meat-free eating
  • Here are some of the biggest Bollywood stars who embrace vegetarianism
Vegetarianism is not a dietary choice; it is a way of living. While most appropriate their dietary preference to their religious beliefs, others make conscious decision to steer clear of consuming any form of meat owing to animal welfare concerns. Many suggest non-veg consumption to disrupt the balance in the chain of ecology, while others retort that the earth and its many phenomena are always self-generative, therefore every imbalance is taken care of in the longer run. Keeping aside all philosophies or schools of thought, one certain thing about practicing vegetarianism is a bevy of health benefits that comes along with the practice. "In recent years, the pendulum has swung the other way, and studies are confirming the health benefits of meat-free eating," Harvard Health Publications.

"Appropriately planned vegetarian diets, including total vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases," American Dietetic Association. However, a vegetarian diet must be "appropriately" designed to ensure that the body is met with all essential nutrients in adequacy. Following a vegetarian diet has also been associated with reduced instances of heart diseases and diabetes as well as cancer.



If you're one of those to roll their eyes and say in disbelief, "No one is vegetarian around me," a look at this power-packed list will reinstate your faith in vegetarianism. We bring to you 6 superstars of Indian film industry who are either vegetarian by birth or are recent converts. Take a look!



Amitabh Bachchan



The 74 year old megastar has been named by PETA India (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) as the 'hottest vegetarian celebrity' multiple times in recent year.

amitabh bachchan

Aamir Khan



A recent convert, Mr. Khan announced his vegetarianism in the year 2015 stating his wife to be the inspiration for him to make this lifestyle move.

aamir


Anushka Sharma



The 'Sultan' actress was another in the row to embrace vegetarianism in the year 2015. She was also voted as one of the hottest vegetarians by PETA in 2015.


Kangana Ranaut



The 'Rangoon' actress turned vegetarian a while back and is now on road to turn vegan, When I decided to become a vegetarian, I realized dairy consumption was not agreeing with me and was giving me acidity. Hence, I switched to being a vegan and this has made a lot of difference in my life," she was quoted by PETA.

kangana

Sonam Kapoor



In her recent appearance at Karan Johar's talk show Sonam admitted embracing vegetarianism after filming for Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. "I have been able to make more compassionate choices now," she shared on the show. As per a PETA report, Sonam has slowly gotten off dairy as well.


Shahid Kapoor



The 'Udta Punjab' actor has always been a vegetarian and claims to enjoy it by all means. He was named the hottest vegetarian of the year by PETA last year along with Sonam Kapoor.

shahid insta


Tags:  VegetarianCelebritiesVegetarian Celebrities
