6 Bollywood Celebrities Who Don't Eat Meat

Highlights Vegetarianism is not a dietary choice; it is a way of living

Medical studies are confirming the health benefits of meat-free eating

Here are some of the biggest Bollywood stars who embrace vegetarianism

"Appropriately planned vegetarian diets, including total vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases," American Dietetic Association. However, a vegetarian diet must be "appropriately" designed to ensure that the body is met with all essential nutrients in adequacy. Following a vegetarian diet has also been associated with reduced instances of heart diseases and diabetes as well as cancer.

If you're one of those to roll their eyes and say in disbelief, "No one is vegetarian around me," a look at this power-packed list will reinstate your faith in vegetarianism. We bring to you 6 superstars of Indian film industry who are either vegetarian by birth or are recent converts. Take a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

The 74 year old megastar has been named by PETA India (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) as the 'hottest vegetarian celebrity' multiple times in recent year.

Aamir Khan

A recent convert, Mr. Khan announced his vegetarianism in the year 2015 stating his wife to be the inspiration for him to make this lifestyle move.



Anushka Sharma

The 'Sultan' actress was another in the row to embrace vegetarianism in the year 2015. She was also voted as one of the hottest vegetarians by PETA in 2015.



Kangana Ranaut

The 'Rangoon' actress turned vegetarian a while back and is now on road to turn vegan, When I decided to become a vegetarian, I realized dairy consumption was not agreeing with me and was giving me acidity. Hence, I switched to being a vegan and this has made a lot of difference in my life," she was quoted by PETA.

Sonam Kapoor

In her recent appearance at Karan Johar's talk show Sonam admitted embracing vegetarianism after filming for Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. "I have been able to make more compassionate choices now," she shared on the show. As per a PETA report, Sonam has slowly gotten off dairy as well.

#alootikki @chefghai2016 @jamavarlondon being a vegetarian it's difficult to find amazing meals abroad, thank you for accommodating me! Love you Sammy for being so thoughtful @samyuktanair A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:57pm PST



Shahid Kapoor

The 'Udta Punjab' actor has always been a vegetarian and claims to enjoy it by all means. He was named the hottest vegetarian of the year by PETA last year along with Sonam Kapoor.