6 Genius Ways to Make a Royal Biryani: Tips You Will Thank Us For

The type and quality of ingredients used can make or break the experience
Soak the rice grains for at least 30 minutes before cooking them
Rice should be par-boiled (70 per cent) before being mixed
A hot pot of flavourful and fragrant biryani is probably one of the best dishes you can serve at a dinner party to please a crowd. There's ample room for creativity and you can experiment with a variety of meats, vegetables, spices, garnishes and even cooking methods. Yet, making the perfect biryani can be tricky. The rice needs to be cooked well; the meat should be tender and the spices just right. Bookmark these easy tips to make the perfect biryani and you'll never go wrong.
1. Get top-quality ingredients
As with any dish, the type and quality of ingredients used can make or break the experience. The type of rice you use is very important to get the perfect taste and texture in your biryani. The ideal rice for biryani is the Basmati rice. The grains are long and slender and easily become fluffy on cooking. Try Fortune's Biryani Special Basmati rice for the longest grains that do not stick to each other and therefore are cooked evenly.
2. Soak the rice for 30 minutes
If your rice is sticky in the final dish, you've failed the biryani test. To avoid this, soak the rice grains for at least 30 minutes before cooking them. This softens and allows them to absorb the water while cooking.
3. Boil the rice with whole spices
While boiling the rice, you can add some whole spices like cloves or cardamom to infuse a lovely aroma. "Once all the ingredients are ready, add some desi ghee to a heavy-bottomed pan, followed by the rice, and saute it for about five-six minutes and then allow it to cook slowly with the meat till well done," shares Celebrity Chef Sadaf Hussain.
4. Cook the rice and the meat separately
The thumb rule for juicy and succulent pieces of meat is to marinate them well, at least for three to four hours. As for the rice, you never cook it completely. It should be par-boiled (70 per cent) before being mixed with all the other ingredients and then cooked again. This avoids overcooking and prevents the final dish from becoming mushy.
5. Never overcook the rice
Under-cooked or overcooked rice are the two most common mistakes that can ruin a delicious biryani. It takes about 8-10 minutes on high flame for marinated chicken and al dente rice to cook and another 5 minutes to finish it on dum (slow-cooking after being sealed with dough). "The time will also depend on the kind of meat you use, so keep it in mind," suggests Chef Hussain.
6. Use saffron for a dash of colour
At the time of assembling the biryani, make sure you top the dish with saffron soaked in milk to give it a vibrant colour.
Don't forget to serve the biryani with a final touch of sweet and caramelized onions, slivered almonds or fresh coriander leaves.
