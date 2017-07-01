6 Highway Dhabas Near Delhi That You Must Stop By!

Sarika Rana | Updated: July 01, 2017 10:37 IST
1. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal
Amrik Sukhdev is one of the best and most popular dhabas near Delhi. The place is simply magnetic; that is if you are travelling on the Delhi-Haryana highway, you are bound to stop by and have their food. The dhaba is as big as a food court where you can savour Indian cuisine. Amrik Sukhdev is mostly known for its amazing paranthas served with a spoonful of butter. If you are planning to travel, do stop by and have a finger-licking meal!
Where: 52, 250 KM Stone, G.T Road, Murthal, New Delhi
Cost for Two: INR 400 (approximately)
Contact: 0130-2475585
2. Haveli, Karnal
If you are a haveli lover, you would love to visit Haveli in Karnal. Beautifully done, this haveli is bound to leave you mersmerised and if that's not enough, the food will compel you to keep heading back for more. The menu offers a range of options, from Dal Makhani to Stuffed Paranthas and Lassi, where each and everything is made with love. Also do not forget to try their Jalebis. The charpais and local dance performances are bound to make your weekend getaway just perfect.
Where: GT Road, Karnal
Cost for Two: INR 400 (approximately)
3. Old Rao's Restaurant
Located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, Old Rao's restaurant may look ordinary, but when you get a taste of its food, we bet you will keep coming back. The rich North Indian food cooked in desi ghee within decent rates is to die for. This is a typical dhaba with more than 100 people eating in the premises. Yes, that's how huge it is. A must try if you are heading to Jaipur.
Where: NH-8, Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Dharuhera, Haryana
Cost for Two: INR 400 approximately
Contact: 99923 17800
4. Puran Singh Da Dhaba
This one's a perfect haven for non-vegetarian lovers. This dhaba is known for its Keema Kaleji, Kebab, Chicken Curry and Mutton Curry with kadak Tandoori Roti. It may not have a fancy ambience, but it is surely a perfect bet for a hearty meal. Many replicas of the dhaba have been opened nearby, but you can easily recognise the original one; the crowd says it all. Also, the original one gets closed by 4:00 pm.
Where: Ambala Cantonment
Cost for Two: INR 450 approximately
Contact: 98961 52829
5. Mayur Dhaba, Karnal
Another dhaba in Karnal to stop by on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, Mayur Dhaba is a gem. You will see frequent travellers stuffing themselves with delectable Chicken Paranthas and Aloo Gobhi ki Sabzi and Parantha. A super clean and hygienic place, this dhaba is spread across a huge area. You can also buy souvenirs, Punjabi Juttis, accessories, churans, candies and so much more.
Where: NH 1, Baldhi Part, Haryana
Cost for Two: INR 300 approximately
Contact: 086077 03830
6. Bhajan Tadka Dhaba, Gajraula
If you are travelling from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh or towards Nainital or Kumaon Hills, you will see Bhajan Tadka Dhaba, which is one of the most picturesque dhaba you will see on the way. Bhajan Tadka is known for its Kadhai Paneer Masala and Kadhi Pakoda making it an ideal place for a hearty lunch.
Where: NH 24, Salarpur, Gajraula
Cost for Two: INR 400 approximately
Contact: 98370 80188