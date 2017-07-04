6 Interesting Shawarma Places You Must Try In Mumbai

Highlights The trend of Lebanese and Arabian food is fast picking up in Mumbai

Shawarma is a wrap of minced meat and vegetables rolled in pita bread

While Mumbai swears by its Vada Pav, Ragda Patties, and Bhel Puri, one can't deny the strong influences from the neighboring countries on its palette. Chinese cuisine has for long held its own amidst the extensive range of desi favourites, as well as Middle East food, which has its loyal fan following. One such delight is the Shawarma. Call it a distant cousin of Kathi roll or a Frankie, but this Lebanese wrap of pita bread or Khubz, stuffed with generous filling of well-grilled meat, cucumber and tomatoes, and served with mayonnaise and sometimes fries is one sumptuous delicacy Mumbaikars love to indulge in.

1. Carter's Blue

Running for over 17 years, Carter's Blue has made a strong name for itself in Bandra for giving out sumptuous Mediterranean delights at pocket friendly prices. However, the most hot-selling item here is their delicious Shawarma. Located at the ever-bustling Carter Road, the place is always lined with people waiting to have their hands on their signature Shawarmas. The extensive range of Shawarmas is sure to leave you spoilt for choice. Wheat Chicken Shawarma and Shawarma with Roomali Roti are good alternatives to the regular pita base. The Paneer Shawarama, Falafel and Chicken Hummus, Chicken/Paneer Sheesh Touk, and Lebanese Dajjaj are also worth a try.

Where: B/2 Gagangari Bulding, Carter Road, Bandra West

Cost For Two: INR 400



2. Modern Juice Centre

The popular youth hub for a variety of fresh juices, milkshakes, sandwiches and burgers, it also has in store some Mediterranean surprise for its loyal customers in the evenings. Post 4:30 p.m. you can gorge on lip-smacking veg and non-veg Shawarmas's with pita bread or Malabari Parotta. Their Kathi Rolls are also worth a try, as well as the Chicken Garlic Cheese Roll and the Veg Mayonnaise Roll, which would give you a good reason to come back.

Where: Ground Floor, Puran Nivas Building, AV Road, Near Radio Club, Colaba, Mumbai

Cost For Two: INR 200



3. Shawarma Factory

True to its name, Shawarma Factory offers an extensive range of scrumptious Shawarmas. Along with the classic Lebanese Shawarma, they also have variants like Israeli Shawarma (minced meat with a filling of Israeli Salad, Spicy Zhug and chilli peppers), a Turkish Shish Shawarma, and Syrian Shami Shawarma. Shawarma Factory ensures to bring the entire Middle East on your plate through their delicious wraps. Ready to dig in?

Where: Shop 1, Dhanlaxmi Apartments, Mahakali Caves Road, Mahakali, Mumbai

Cost For Two: INR 500



4. Picadilly

Renowned for its authentic Lebanese and Iranian fare, Picadilly is a famous eatery in Colaba. The jumbo chicken, paneer, falafel and mutton Shawarma are sure to impress everyone who share a penchant for the authentic Lebanese wraps. Chicken Spaniol, Shish Touk, Hummus Garlic Roll, Kebab-e Koobideh, and Chello Kebabs are also worth every penny.

Where: Donald House, Opposite Electric House, Colaba Causeway, Colaba, Mumbai

Cost For Two: INR 400



5. King's Shawarma

Have a king-sized appetite for Shawarmas, but falling short of a king sized pocket to appease the craving? King's Shawarma is the place made for you. The modest eatery is sure to surprise with its huge range of shawarmas, at unbelievably pocket-friendly prices. Offering fillings of cheese, olives, chocolate, and pineapple, Kings Shawarma serves the authentic Lebanese wrap with salad and mayonnaise. We see you slurping already.

Where: Shop 7, Masjid Trust building, Near JJ Signal, M.S. Ali Road, Grant Road, Mumbai

Cost For Two: INR 250



6. Khan's

One of the most loved street food hub at Mumbai Central, Khan's is renowned for its pocket-friendly quick bites. Their Chicken and Cheese Shawarma and Shawarma with Olives and Jalapeno are a must try.

Where: Bellasis Road Mumbai Central Next to S.T Depot, Mumbai Central, Mumbai

Cost For Two: INR 150

