6 Tips That Will Help You Take The Best Food Photographs

A post shared by @50shades.of.food on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

A post shared by Antoniya Baldaramova (@toni.baldaramova) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

A post shared by Agraj Kulshrestha (@agrajkulshrestha) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

A post shared by Imaginarium FS (@imaginarium_fs) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

A post shared by Daria Kalugina (@contrse) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

A post shared by Divolka (@foodstylingbydivolka) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

We always wonder how their social media pages reflect photos showcasing food that can elicit hunger pangs and make you salivate even though it’s only visual. Food photography is an art, and that is not to say that it is innate and inherent in the individual. It is very much a skill that can be developed over the course of one’s life with the right knowledge and know-how. Well, if you are not tempted while looking at your own food pictures, something seems to be missing.It is essential to note that some of the most appetizing photographs of food across social media haven’t been captured using a high-tech, expensive camera lens. Thus, while DSLR cameras may give you a slight edge over others, getting an aesthetic food photograph even from a mobile phone is no Herculean task if the following points are kept in mind. To begin with, a well-captured food photograph possesses the capability to reflect the inherent taste of the food item that is clicked. That is how powerful the photograph must be. Here are six important things you must keep in mind to get the best food photographs.For any photograph, whether it’s a portrait of a person, a landscape view or a food picture, light forms the most important aspect that must be taken into consideration. Natural light beats any other source of artificial lighting. It helps capture the nitty-gritties of the dish thus making it more appealing. Light must always come from the front or the side and make sure never to shoot in excess light as it defeats the purpose of the photograph. Avoid using the flash mode while clicking pictures of food, as the flash tends to create reflections giving the food a different orientation.Depending on the food item, the most suitable angle helps enhance the photograph. While certain items will look best when shot directly from top, others will stand out when shot from the side, for instance, a multi-layered cake . Some items like a burger will look best when shot at eye level. Thus, the angle is a subjective yet an essential characteristic in food photography.If one is shooting on a laid dining table, make sure to include only the essential items on the table in the photograph. Otherwise, the attention is diverted away from the dish. Know what is significant for the composition of the photo and what will aid the viewership of the photo. Thus, focus only on that which will make the photo look complete and avoid over crowding the shot.It is up to the individual to what extent the photograph may benefit from zooming in or out.Food photographs look a hundred times more appealing by adding a human element. It increases the level of engagement of the viewer with the photograph. It makes the photo appear more real. Thus, while shooting, make it a point to hold the item in your hand, for instance. Compose the picture in a manner that incorporates some human element.Even the most palatable dish can look unappealing if not presented well. Thus, props make all the difference. It is of paramount importance that the correct cutlery be used in food photography. It helps aid the process. Use clean plates and try and make use of white cutlery, which enables the food colors to stand out.Ansel Adams once said, “You don’t take a photograph, you make it.", and with the essential steps mentioned above, you are sure to make the best photograph you've got your hands at.