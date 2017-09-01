6 Types of Momos We Can't Wait To Have

Highlights Momos are dumplings famous across Tibet and Nepali cuisine

India too has taken fond of these delicious dumplings

There are many variants of momos now available in the market

1.Chocolate Momos



Thought your favourite snack was only good with savoury fillings? Think again! Chocolate momos are with gooey chocolate lava filling and little chunks of cake. Just when you thought it can't get more sinful, these dumpling are further topped with chocolate sauce and chocolate shavings.



2.Momos in Chilly Garlic Sauce



Steamed and juicy momos tossed in a fiery hot garlic sauce is an absolutely delightful treat for those who are craving something spicy. The Masala Momos at Momos Point in Kamla Nagar (New Delhi) is an amazing rendition of this dish which is a must try.



3. Mozerella Cheese Momos



Cheese lovers raise your hand! Bursting with melted mozzarella, these cheesy dumplings are for real and available across several outlets in New Delhi. If you are making them at home, you can also play with the ingredients by adding some corn kernels or seasoned mushrooms.



4. Kothe Momos



Kothe-styled momos are traditional Nepali pan-fried momo. These succulent and tender dumplings are pan-fried and sprinkled with mild spices. If you are in Delhi, you can try these authentic momos from the mountains at Yeti-The Himalayan Kitchen, where they are served with momo achar – a special sauce made with cilantro, tomatoes, and a handful of spices.

5. Afghani Malai Momos



If these dumplings have a real connection with Afghanistan is still under debate, but what is not under debate is its absolutely delicious taste. If you happen to be a fan of tandoori momos, its quite likely that you would love these creamy versions of the tandoori momo too. The roasted dumpling, is slathered with yogurt, cream, coriander leaves and some ground spices. You can find Aghani malai momos across several outlets and cafes of Delhi like Momos point, and Chalte Firte Momos.



6. Schezuan Momos



Pan fried momos tossed in spicy schezuan sauce. Hot, juicy and succulent, this spice-fest is a must try.



It is interesting to note that, in only under a decade momos have become one of the most loved street food of India. Securing its firm place amongst the veterans like samosa, pakodas and vadas, momos and its many variants are here to stay. And as long as there are loyal momo lovers, there'll never be a dearth in the list of momos we can't wait to have.