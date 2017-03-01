6 Upcoming Food Events in Delhi This March You Shouldn't Miss

Loving the weather aren’t you? And why should you not. March is here! Spring is here! Spring has caught the poetic imagination of writers across the world since forever. And what is the best way to celebrate this beautiful season? With some great food. Because it is perfectly legit, if a yellow or pink blossomed flower, reminds you of the sinful scoop of ice cream of the same colour. We bring you six interesting food events happening in March that you must plan to visit. Once you are done drooling, gather all your foodie friends and plan already!
1. Tasting India Symposium
This three-day symposium promises an exciting set of dialogue and discussion amongst the most renowned personnel related to India's food history and traditions. The event intends to find a deeper engagement into the principles of Ayurveda, showcasing India's 'lost foods' which are produced by the poorest strata of the economy using sustainable agricultural practices. A brain child of Sanjoo Malhotra and Sourish Bhattacharya, who bring a forum to promote a better understanding of India's diverse culinary heritage, food destinations, and also pitching the Indian vegetarian diet, to the international world as the sustainable alternative in environment’s benefit. The event is set be lined with multiple organic food stalls, selling the natural agricultural produce from around the country.
Date: 28th February- 2nd March 2017 Venue: India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Sourish bhattacharyya
2. Horn Ok Please- Delhi Food Truck Festival
Set to be Delhi’s first ever food truck festival, ‘Horn Ok Please’, will bring some of the best food trucks in Delhi-NCR under one roof. Packed with cuisines of all sorts ranging from Mexican, Thai, Italian, the festival is set to offer the best sizzlers, snacks, desserts and even salads. Foodies in around Delhi mark your weekend for exotic food, jazzy trucks and a great mix of acoustic live music. The cocktail bar by Delhi Cocktail Week is all set to shake up some of their best drinks for the event. Gear up!
Entry: Free Date: 04-05 March 2017 Time: 11 a.m-9 p.m Venue: Ansal Plaza, New Delhi
The Royal Thai Embassy in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of Thailand and Thai Trade Center New Delhi are bringing a food festival loaded with Thai food, Thai goodies, Thai cultural performances and fun games in the honour of celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand. The festival is set to recreate a mini Thailand of sorts in the heart of the capital bringing in a bevy of authentic Thai dishes from local restaurants. You can also take a lesson or two at the live kitchens helmed by renowned Thai chefs.
Entry: Free Date: 3 - 5 March 2017 Time: 12.00 - 21.30 hrs Venue: The Bridge, Ambience Mall & DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4. Culinary Art India, 2017
The 12th edition of Culinary Art India is set to attract national level participation from senior and apprentice chefs who’d be competing on an internationally designed platform. The live demonstrations by chefs and culinary enthusiasts are sure to give you the feel of watching Master Chef live! Don’t believe us? Let the uniquely designed competition categories do rest of the talking.
Individual Cold Display- Plated Appetizers, Authentic Indian Regional Cuisine, Three Course Set Dinner Menu, Desserts, Sushi Platter
Live Cooking Competition- Live Cooking Competition (CDP and above) 2 course, (open to all) 45 min one dish – RICE, Enthusiastic Hobby Cooks /Apprentices/Students, Chocolate Mania, Cake Decorating - Dress the Cake, Mocktail Competitionn
Date: 7th March to 11th March Time: 9 am to 5 pm Venue: Hall No 14, Pragati Maidan
5. The Grub Fest
Your favourite food festival is back. This time more grander and more better. If you loved the autumn-winter edition, the spring edition promises to be a bigger delight. The iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium is where the action is set this time around. Foodies mark your calendars already for this extravaganza loading with great food, foot taping music and great crowd.
Entry: Free Dates:17th -19th March Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Photo Credit: Facebook/The grub fest
6. Dessertarian Bazaar
Still not over the winter sweet-tooth cravings? Worry not, this spring indulge in the best deserts you can imagine. The Dessertarian Fest is coming up with a lavish range of desserts and treats in the Select Citywalk courtyard. The festival promises to bring Delhi’s best bakeries, restaurants, home bakers, and other vendors all at one place, just to please your sweet tooth.
Entry: Free Date: 24th-26th March Venue: Select Citywalk, Saket