Why It Is Healthier to Eat Raisins Soaked in Water

Raisins are full of natural sugars and great energy boosters
They are rich in iron, potassium and calcium
Soaking them in water overnight enhances their nutritional profile
Looks can be deceptive. Raisins or kishmish may appear to be shriveled and haggard, but do you that they are a storehouse of nutrients? Kishmish belongs to the family of dry fruits and most commonly, it is used as a topping over Indian desserts like kheer or phirni or is even stuffed into barfis. They are derived from dried grapes and you may find them with a golden, green and blackish hue. They are full of natural sugars and that makes them great energy boosters. They are also rich in nutrients like iron, potassium and calcium and therefore, one can definitely bank on raisins to gain physical and mental strength.
While consuming raisins in their raw form is a common practice, soaking them in water overnight and then eating them early morning on an empty stomach is considered to be very healthy. This has additional advantages apart from those that come along having them raw. Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, shares some health benefits of eating raisins soaked in water.
Soaked raisins in porridge; Photo Credit: IStock
1. Regulates Blood Pressure
Excess salt consumption is known to cause high blood pressure. However, the potassium in raisins helps to balance the salt content in our body and regulate blood pressure.
Image credit: IStock
2.Aids Digestion
Raisins are high in fiber and they act as natural laxatives when soaked in water. Thus, eating soaked raisins helps prevent constipation and keeps your digestion process in check through the day.
3. Weight Loss
Raisins are full of natural sugars and are great to curb your sweet cravings without loading on extra calories. But eat them in moderation and don't go overboard. They help in controlling your blood sugar levels and beat cravings and all this helps in supporting your weight loss goals.
Raisins garnished on bread;Photo Credit: IStock
4. Helps Boost Immunity
Rich in vitamin B and C, raisins help strengthen your immunity and thus, your body becomes less susceptible to infections.
5. Increases Bone Strength
Boron which is essential for bone formation is present in large quantities in raisins. Raisins are also packed with calcium which is required for bone strength. Eating soaked raisins helps in better absorption of these nutrients and thus, improves overall bone density.
Raisins improve bone strength; Photo credit: IStock
6. Prevents Bad Breath
The anti-bacterial properties of raisins help in maintaining oral hygiene of the mouth and get rid of breath.
7. Prevents Anemia
Iron is the most essential element required for the formation of red blood cells in our body. Raisins are rich in iron and they help increasing the blood supply in the body and thus, prevent anemia.
Apart from a host of health benefits, raisins are great as snacks or as a part of a dry fruit trail mix. Dr. Sood recommends that you should have 30 grams or a handful of mixed dry fruits everyday to stay hail and hearty.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.