7 Best Places to Eat Tandoori Momos in Delhi

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: June 21, 2017 19:15 IST
Delhi loves momos. Be it street vendors, cafes or restaurants, they all are trying to take our love for momos up a notch by making them exciting. Besides the regular steamed chicken or vegetables momos, you will find a whole new variety to indulge in. Paneer momos, fried momos, chocolate momos and afghani malai momos are giving the original steamed version of the dumpling tough competition. One of the most loved variant is the Tandoori Momo (momos grilled in a tandoor). A North Indian Tadka given to this Tibetan delicacy, results in one of the best fusion foods of recent times. Here are 7 places in Delhi that serve the most delicious Tandoori Momos.
1. QD's
Student studying at the Delhi University swear by this multi-cuisine cafÃ©. It serves many delights ranging from noodles and fish fingers to shahi paneer, but a hot selling item here, that you will spot on every table is their signature Tandoori Momo. This is why they always place a bottle of mint chutney along with the red chilly garlic chutney on every table that serve as the best accompaniments to Tandoori Momos. Their momos are quite big in size and loaded with a spicy masala.
Where: QD's, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar
Cost of one plate of Tandoori Momos: INR 165