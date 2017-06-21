7 Best Places to Eat Tandoori Momos in Delhi

Delhi loves momos. Be it street vendors, cafes or restaurants, they all are trying to take our love for momos up a notch by making them exciting. Besides the regular steamed chicken or vegetables momos, you will find a whole new variety to indulge in. Paneer momos, fried momos, chocolate momos and afghani malai momos are giving the original steamed version of the dumpling tough competition. One of the most loved variant is the Tandoori Momo (momos grilled in a tandoor). A North Indian Tadka given to this Tibetan delicacy, results in one of the best fusion foods of recent times. Here are 7 places in Delhi that serve the most delicious Tandoori Momos.



1. QD's



Student studying at the Delhi University swear by this multi-cuisine cafÃ©. It serves many delights ranging from noodles and fish fingers to shahi paneer, but a hot selling item here, that you will spot on every table is their signature Tandoori Momo. This is why they always place a bottle of mint chutney along with the red chilly garlic chutney on every table that serve as the best accompaniments to Tandoori Momos. Their momos are quite big in size and loaded with a spicy masala.



Where: QD's, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar

Cost of one plate of Tandoori Momos: INR 165



Hunger strike momos

cafe brown sugar tandoori momos; Photo Credit: facebook/culinary treats

Hunger Strike has garnered a huge fan following in just three years of its establishment. Grilled in a tandoor, and tossed in a yoghurt and red chilli chutney, their momos are lip-smacking. They are served with mint chutney, chopped coriander leaves and onions.Where: C-9, Amar Colony Market, Lajpat Nagar 4, New DelhiCost of one plate of Tandoori Momos: INR 130This is the hub for the mouth-watering kathi rolls and has recently become the go-to joint for amazing Tandoori Momos as well. Placed on skewers, pieces of momos interspersed with onions are grilled uniformly in the tandoor, and served hot with mint chutney and red chilly chutney.Where: 93, Opposite Venkateswara College, Satyaniketan, New DelhiCost of one plate of Tandoori Momos: INR 130Momos Point in Kamala Nagar doles out a plethora of momos at pocket-friendly prices. They serve eight pieces of momos per plate, unlike most of the other eateries.Where:27 UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New DelhiCostfor one plate of tandoori momos: INR 140 for one plateWhy should you restrict yourself to a plate of tandoori momos, when you can enjoy a bite of a tandoori momo burger too? A momo burger or a 'moburg' may sound absurd, but it is the latest sensation in the food world. Your favourite tandoori momos are placed between burger buns and slathered with chutney. This fusion is a must try.Where: 289, Opposite Venkateshwar College, Satyaniketan, New DelhiCost of one plate of Tandoori Momos: INR 160Another student-friendly haunt in Kamala Nagar market, this place is bustling with college-goers gorging on their melt-in-mouth momos. You must try their tender and creamy Tandoori Afghani Momos served with mint chutney. They also have several other quirky versions like the Fried Gravy Momos, Steamed or Fried Butter Masala Momos or Onion Capsicum Masala Gravy Momos.Where: 32, UB, Jawahar Nagar, Bangla Road, Kamla NagarCost of one plate of Tandoori Momos: INR 160The tiny cafÃ© located in Greater Kailash has a diverse menu serving everything from pastas and salads to sandwiches. But, what catches one's attention is their range of healthy wheat momos. They use wheat as their base for the dumplings, and do quite a good job at it. You cannot miss out on their Crispy Tandoori Steamos, skewered and grilled with tandoori spices and served with mint and red chilly chutney.Where: M-73, M Block Market, Greater Kailash (GK) 1, New DelhiCost of one plate of Tandoori Momos: INR 160