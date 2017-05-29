7 Delicious Bedtime Snacks You Can Have Even if You're Trying to Lose Weight

According to Delhi-based Nutritionist, Tapasya Mundhra, "It is best to end your day with a glass of warm milk. Milk is a complete meal that will fill you up and also helps you get good sleep." If you feel like munching on something, here are seven delicious snacks you can have as suggested by her. They will satisfy your cravings and also help you reach your weight loss goals.
Channa or chickpeas are rich in fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6 . You can have a bowl of channa with 20-25 pieces in it. Add some cucumbers, tomatoes, a pinch of sea or rock salt and a squeeze of lime for a quick bedtime snack.
(Also read: 5. Nut butter with whole grain crackers
Nut butters like almond butter, cashew nut butter or peanut butter are very easy to make at home and packed with protein. You can have two pieces of whole grain crackers slathered with some nut butter but be careful not to get carried away as they can be quite additive and are slightly high on calories.