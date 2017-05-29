7 Foods You Must Have Regularly to Avoid Dehydration in Summers

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: May 29, 2017 09:11 IST
When dehydrated, you may feel thirsty and tired and in severe cases it may lead to low blood pressure, fever and dizziness. "Dehydration can lead to water retention, swelling, cause damage to your kidneys and even affect your liver," says Shilpa. Dehydration can cause many health problems and so it is better to take all preventive measures. "To quench their thirst people sometimes resort to drinking aerated drinks that contain soda which can aggravate dehydration. These drinks also contain acids that tend to absorb all the moisture in the body," adds Shilpa. Instead, she recommends that you add the following fruits and vegetables to your daily diet to remain hydrated at all times and avoid dehydration in summers.
1. Cucumber
Cucumber is great for keeping you hydrated as it has a very high water content and can also quench your thirst. You could keep few slices soaked in water and make your own detox drink.
This is one of the best superfoods for summer and it is also very delicious. You can start your day with few juicy slices of watermelon that can keep you going through the day or have them between meals as a healthy snack. Avoid having anything along with watermelons.
