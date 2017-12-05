7 Important Reasons To Include Jackfruit (Kathhal) In Your Regular Diet!

Highlights Do you know jackfruit is the largest fruit-growing tree in the world

This massive sized fruit of the tree is used for culinary preparations

Jackfruit contains significant amounts of dietary fiber, vitamin A, etc

jackfruit along with its seeds is also packed with vital nutrients beneficial for the body. Jackfruit contains significant amounts of dietary fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C and various B vitamins, as well as potassium, iron, manganese, magnesium, zinc and phosphorus making it extremely healthy.

Jackfruit seeds are also known to be densely packed with protein, minerals and fiber making them a secondary source of nutrients for those who consume the fruit. Let us take a look at some of jackfruit's benefits.

1. Helps in losing weight

If you are looking at losing weight, add more jackfruit to your diet as it has lots of dietary fiber that helps boost digestion. Also, the fiber present helps keep you satiated for longer, making you skip binging on junk unnecessarily. In fact, jackfruit is a low-calorie fruit that will help you with your weight loss struggles.



If you are looking at losing weight, add more jackfruit to your diet as it has lots of dietary fiber​



2. Boosts immunity

The abundance of vitamin C in jackfruit along with various antioxidants makes this fruit an excellent immunity booster. Vitamin C stimulates the production of white blood cells, while antioxidants prevent oxidative stress and prevent free radicals from damaging body cells before they cause any inflammation or disease.



The abundance of vitamin C along with various antioxidants makes this fruit an excellent immunity booster.​



3. Regulates blood pressure

There is a significant amount of potassium content in jackfruit, which acts as vasodilator, this means it can relax your blood vessels and arteries, which help lowering your blood pressure and reduce the stress of cardiovascular system, further decreasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.



There is a significant amount of potassium content in jackfruit, which acts as vasodilator​



4. Helps build stronger bones

Jackfruit is power-packed with calcium, which is great for building stronger bones. Additionally, it contains vitamin C and magnesium which further help the body in calcium absorption, strengthening bones and maintaining overall health.

Jackfruit is power-packed with calcium, which is great for building stronger bones​



5. Maintains eye and skin health

Jackfruit is rich in vitamin A content that helps reduce the chances of macular degeneration or vision loss, further enhancing eye vision. Moreover, it is regarded as an active anti-ageing component for skin glow. It protects the skin from sun damage and treats fine lines and wrinkles.



Jackfruit is rich in vitamin A content that helps reduce the chances of macular degeneration​



6. Great for insomniacs

Jackfruit contains generous amounts of magnesium that is an essential mineral which helps regulate the neurotransmitter levels in the body, helping you to sleep better. So, if you are one of those who struggle to sleep every night, it is time you start feeding on jackfruits regularly.

Jackfruit contains generous amounts of magnesium that is an essential mineral



7. Good for diabetics

The presence of natural sugars and fiber in the fruit may actually help control blood sugar levels in diabetics or lowers the risk of developing the condition. It prevents and manages diabetic symptoms by regulating the release of glucose and insulin in the body and improving insulin sensitivity.

