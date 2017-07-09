7 Ingenious Ways to Use Cornflakes Beyond the Cereal Bowl

A bowl of milk is the first thing that comes to our mind when we hear 'cornflakes'. Cornflakes have always been synonymous to a healthy breakfast meal. Topped with fresh fruits, nuts , seeds and yoghurt or milk, and drizzled with honey, it proves to be a satisfying meal to kickstart the day. But is that the only purpose of cornflakes - just as a breakfast cereal? Well, of course not. Trust the world of extremely creative chefs and food enthusiast that this breakfast cereal can actually be spruced up in delicious ways to create interesting dishes. Ditch that monotonous use of cornflakes with these superb ideas -

1. Cornflakes Upma

Give cornflakes an Indian touch by making upma for an alternative breakfast option. Heat cooking oil and sauté mustard seeds, garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, chopped onions and chopped tomatoes. Add finely crushed cornflakes and drizzle with a little water. Mix well and cook for a few minutes. Cornflakes Upma is ready for an amazing breakfast!



2. Cornflakes Ladoo

Another way of giving corn flakes the Indian touch is by making sweet ladoos. Mix all the dry fruits you want in ladoos like cashew, walnuts, almonds etc with cornflakes. Grind it well. Add ghee, sugar, coconut powder, cardamom (elaichi) and milkmaid in the mixture. Mix well and make small balls of ladoos. Enjoy this quick dessert after meal.



3. Pear Ice and Crunch

Use cornflakes for making base of Pear and Ice Crunch. For the base, mix honey, sugar, crushed cornflakes, nuts and coconut powder in ghee. Set the mixture properly. For the sorbet, boil sugar and pear in water. Simmer until tender. Cool down and add the juice and mint. Freeze the sorbet and serve chilled with the crunchy base.

4. Butter Crunch Biscuits

The love for biscuits with evening tea is eternal. Make your own Cornflakes Butter Crunch Biscuits at home. All you have to do is to mix vanilla essence, sugar, flour, baking powder, cocoa powder, crushed cornflakes and nuts with melted butter. Mix well and place it on greased baking sheet. Preheat the oven at 175 degree Celsius and bake the biscuits for 10-12 minutes.

5. Nutty Cornflake White Chocolate Cluster

This is an easy and brilliant way of using cornflakes especially if you are a chocolate lover. To make Nutty Cornflake White Chocolate Cluster, firstly add nuts and cornflakes in a bowl. Now add tempered white chocolate and fold it nicely with a rubber spatula to evenly coat cornflakes. Quickly transfer it onto cupcake liners with scoop or at the bottom of a pan to make a thin layer. Decorate with vermicelli and cool it down before serving.

6. Fried Ice Cream

Make the unimaginable dessert at home by deep frying the cornflakes coated ice cream balls. For this 'Mexican dessert', make ice cream balls and freeze them over night. Make a crunchy mixture of cornflakes and cinnamon. Roll the ice cream ball first in egg white and then in the crunchy mixture. Make sure the balls are covered completely. Deep fry the balls for not more than 12-15 seconds. Top it with chocolate sauce or honey and enjoy.





7. Cornflake Crusted Fried Chicken

Love crunchy, fried chicken? The most convenient way to get that perfect crunch is to coat the chicken pieces in corn flakes, after dipping them in the batter. While deep-frying, the corn flakes turn beautifully crisp, making for a lip-smacking treat.

All these cornflakes hacks are quick and easy to make at home. Enjoy the novel cornflakes recipes. Happy cooking!

