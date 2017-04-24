NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  8 Amazing Mulberry Benefits: Make The Most Of It While The Season Lasts

8 Amazing Mulberry Benefits: Make the Most of it While the Season Lasts

   |  Updated: April 24, 2017 12:36 IST

Highlights
  • Mulberries are sweet Indian berries available during a short period
  • The variety that grows commonly in India is called Morus Indica
  • Mulberries rich in iron, vitamin C, vitamin K and postassium
Mulberries are sweet Indian berries that are available during a short period twice a year - from March to May and then again from October to November. They hang from a genus of deciduous trees that grow in a variety of temperate areas around the world. Though they are known to have have originated in China, they have spread throughout the world and have been highly praised for their unique flavor. The variety that grows commonly in India is called Morus Indica and you will mostly find them in the warm, balmy climate of the southern region of the country. In fact, most varieties found in different parts of the world are considered to be "native" from those areas, as they are so widespread.

The berries grow very fast, when it comes to their appearance while they are young, but their growth slows down as their color changes from white to pink or red, and eventually settling for a dark purple or even black. The sweet or tart flavor of most varieties makes these berries ideal for sherbets, jams, squashes, jellies, fruit tarts and pies. 

They also carry a truly impressive and unusual composition of nutrients for a berry. Mulberries rich in important nutrients like iron, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, and calcium. Here are nine amazing health benefits of mulberries that you shouldn't miss while the short season lasts. 

1. Digestive health

Like various other fruits and vegetables, mulberries too contain lots of dietary fiber. Dietary fiber helps in improving your digestion by bulking up stool and speeding up the movement of food through the digestive tract. This reduces the occurrences of constipation, bloating, and cramping.

(Also read: 6 Foods That Can Relieve Constipation)
indigestion


2. Improves blood circulation

The high iron content in mulberries can significantly boosts the production of red blood cells which helps the body to increase its distribution of oxygen to important tissues and organ systems, hence, helping to boost metabolism and optimize functionality of those systems.

(Also read: How to Improve Blood Circulation)
diabetes blood sugar blood glucose symptoms

3. Boosts your immune system

Vitamin C is a great weapon against any infection and foreign pathogens as it makes you stronger from within. Since it is not stored or produced in the body, you need to get it form your diet.  A single serving of mulberries is almost the entire requirement of vitamin C for the day. 

4. Improves you vision

Drinking a glass of mulberry juice every day may help improve your vision. It has a high content of Vitamin A which is good for strengthening your eyesight and relieving eye strains. It also protects eyes from free radicals which is generally the cause of eye sight loss and retina degeneration.

(Also read: Yoga for Eyes - 5 Easy Exercises)

eyesight 625



5. Treats dry and sensitive skin

Mulberry leaves can be used to treat extremely dry skin by infusing them in coconut or olive oil for a few days and thereafter applying the oil onto your skin. 
 

beauty

 

6. Good for your hair

Mulberry is known to aid in the production of melanin in your hair. This allows you to retain your hair's natural colour. It is especially beneficial for people who suffer from premature greying of the hair. If you consume mulberry juice on a regular basis it can make your hair healthy. You can even apply the juice onto your hair to promote healthy growth.
 
hair 620


7. Anti-ageing properties

Mulberries, like all the other berries, are rich in anti-oxidants which are renowned as effective anti-aging agents and promote glowing, youthful skin. 

8. Maintains heart health

Eating mulberries is beneficial for your heart. It strengthens the nervous system and reduces bad cholesterol thus preventing the blockage in flow of blood. So it is highly effective in preventing heart attacks and strokes.

(Also read: What to Eat and Avoid for a Healthy Heart)
heart

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
 

Tags:  BenefitsFruitsSummerBerriesSeasonal
