8 Amazing Mulberry Benefits: Make the Most of it While the Season Lasts

3. Boosts your immune system



Vitamin C is a great weapon against any infection and foreign pathogens as it makes you stronger from within. Since it is not stored or produced in the body, you need to get it form your diet. A single serving of mulberries is almost the entire requirement of vitamin C for the day.



4. Improves you vision



Drinking a glass of mulberry juice every day may help improve your vision. It has a high content of Vitamin A which is good for strengthening your eyesight and relieving eye strains. It also protects eyes from free radicals which is generally the cause of eye sight loss and retina degeneration.



5. Treats dry and sensitive skin



Mulberry leaves can be used to treat extremely dry skin by infusing them in coconut or olive oil for a few days and thereafter applying the oil onto your skin.

