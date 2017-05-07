8 Indian Celebrity-Owned Restaurants You Should Visit

Who wouldn't want to visit the most lavish and artistic restaurants owned by our very own Bollywood stars? Yes, it's true. Indian celebrities have some amazing dine outs and lounges in various parts of the world. They have rightly invested their assets into some good business of food where every fan and food lover wouldn't be able to resist going to. Here;s our list of 10 such celebrity owned restaurants to head to for a memorable meal -

1. Hype

It is owned by the very famous DJ Aqeel and hence music is its best selling point. It is considered amongst the best nightclubs in Delhi and is a magnet for the young generation who loves dancing to peppy beats. This place also attracts many celebrities and there is a high chance of encountering them on your next visit.



Where: S-1, American Plaza, Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi

2. Lap The Club

Owned by Arjun Rampal in the capital city, the classic, elegant and extravagant ambience is much appreciated. During its initial days, it was 'the place' to head to if you wanted to party. The members only lounge still withholds its fame and ranks among the top nightclubs in the country.



Where: Hotel Samrat, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

3. Asha's

Asha's is owned by Asha Bhonsle in Dubai. By coming up with this cafe she fulfilled her dream of providing Indian cuisine outside India in Dubai, Muscat and UK. Here you can find some enticing food and yummy cocktails.



Where: Level 1, Pyramids At Wafi, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai, Umm Hurair, Dubai





4. The Monarch

The Monarch owned by Mithun, the famous disco dancer, is located at Ooty and Mysore. He has maintained very high standards for his multi-cuisine restaurant and has gained welcoming reviews from the guests. He is a huge success as a hotelier.



Where: Have Lock Road, Near Police Quarters, Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Photo Credit: The Monarch Ooty

5. Kapil Dev's Elevens

Located in Patna, this classic, multi-cuisine restaurant is owned by none other than Cricket legend Kapil Dev. With scrumptious food and enticing ambience, it also has a refined bar and a lounge section.



Where: Lower Ground Floor, Dumraow Kothi, Fraser Rd, Patna, Bihar

6. Club Royalty

Owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra it has the most perfect ambience for parties. Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kabir Bedi and many others were present at its inauguration.



Where: No.G1/B, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Photo Credit: www.dineout.co.in

7. Bengali Mashi's Kitchen

One of the most popular stars and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen owns this restaurant. Her inclination towards Bengali food led her to launch her very own Bengali restaurant. So if you are craving for some Bengali food, you know where to head to.



Where: Shreeji Heights, Sector - 46/A, Krishna Changa Naik Marg, Karave Nagar, Karave Village, Sector 36, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Photo Credit: Bangali Mashi's Kitchen

8. Zaheer Khan's Dine Fine

It is owned by Zaheer Khan and is located in Pune. The restaurant is known for its tandoori dishes but also offers Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisines.



Where: Ground Floor, Winners Court, 23 Sahani Sujan Park, Near NIBM, Lulla Nagar, Kondhwa, Pune

So which ones are you planning to head to?

