8 Summer Fruits That Should Be a Part of Your Daily Diet

Blazing heat, sweaty bodies and dehydration all indicate the arrival of summer. With the temperature rising every passing day, it is essential to pay heed to our health or else one can suffer serious consequences. Adjusting our diets according to the weather will help keep one fresh and nourished during this testing season. Increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables is necessary to prevent dehydration, skin sensitivities, vitamin deficiencies, etc. But the reality is that fruits are often ignored as part of the daily diet. They are looked as occasional mid-meal options when in fact they should be a priority, particularly during summers. Seasonal fruits come loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can help you in bracing the harsh weather.
Here are a few important fruits which should be included in your diet during this time -
1. Mango
The king of fruits is an absolute delight during the summer and is available at almost every stall. It doesn’t just have a distinctive flavour and smell, but also contains a number of vitamins and nutrients. Vitamins A, C, D, iron, potassium and calcium are found in abundance in mangoes. The high levels of pectin and fibres available in mangoes reduce cholesterol levels of the body and the other nutrients control the blood pressure and heart rate. It consists of immunity strengthening properties and will help you get through the season.
2. Papaya
This delectable tropical fruit can be used ripe, unripe or dried. Its various medical advantages have made it mainstream in all parts of the world. Papayas are rich in vitamins A, vitamin C, folate and different phytochemicals. It contains papain, a compound that can cure ingestion and other GI tract sicknesses. Compared to carrots, papayas have a higher amount of bera-carotene. Diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, bloating, etc., the sweet-tasting papaya is the perfect solution to all these problems.
3. Watermelon
Talk about summers and the first fruit to come to anyone’s mind is watermelon. They are the brand ambassadors of summer and are the most demanded fruits of the season. 92% of a watermelon is water and hence, they are extremely hydrating and are best suited for the season. They aren’t far behind in the nutrition department either, with each bite containing Vitamins A, B6, C, amino acids, dietary fibres, calcium, iron etc. It has a high level of lycopene, which is a carotenoid phytonutrient that is very important for bone and cardiovascular health.
4. Plums
These soft, round-shaped fruits are small but are a powerhouse of nutrients. They consist of dietary fibres, sorbitol, and isatin which are great relievers of constipation and digestive problems. It protects your heart from high blood pressure and the chances of a stroke. Consumption of this fruit helps reduce the probability of type-2 diabetes and breast cancer due to anthocyanins, the reddish-blue pigment in some plums and a low glycemic index. A small plum consists of only 30 calories and is very beneficial while dieting.
5. Guava
This tropical fruit is often neglected due to its stiffness and seeds. But the health benefits offered by it are quite exceptional. Studies have proven that guava helps improve blood sugar levels and reduces insulin resistance. The high levels of potassium and soluble fibre contribute to the betterment of heart health. It is also known to reduce the intensity of the pain during menstrual cramps. To improve mental health, eye sight, complexion, metabolism, etc., the consumption of this little fruit can do wonders.
6. Pineapple
Referred to as 'Ananas comusus' due to its resemblance to a pine cone, the fruit is not really a fruit. It is rather a mass of individual berries fused to the central stalk. It is one of the most loved tropical fruits and it comes with many health benefits, such as anti-inflammation, boosting metabolism, burning calories, regulating hypertension, etc.
7. Litchi
The litchi is a glorious fruit and comes to us just in time for summer, together with the king of fruit - mango, which perhaps explains why it has to play second fiddle all the time. It comes bundled with a fistful of nutrients - polyphenols (it has apparently the second highest concentration of polyphenols found in any fruit); potassium that maintains sodium levels and is said to help with blood pressure levels; and the vitamins C and B that purportedly have antioxidant properties and enhance immunity as well as help in producing red blood cells.
8. Musk Melon
It is considered as the most nutrient dense melon. A single serving can cater around half our daily vitamin C and A needs. Musk melons are also rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which boost eyesight. The pulpy fruit provides a hydrating effect in this energy sucking weather.
So go on and include these summer fruits in your regular diet and make the most of their essential nutrients.