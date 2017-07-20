8 Ways to Include Quinoa in Your Daily Diet

Highlights Quinoa is one of the healthiest and most versatile ingredients

This South American grain is power-packed with nutrients

Easily digestible quinoa is a complete source of protein

1. Blend it in your smoothie

You can blend quinoa in any of your beverages. While smoothies are great for breakfast, why not make them healthier by adding some quinoa too them. This will give you a drink natural rich in protein that will keep you energized through the day.



2. Use it instead of oatmeal

Are you pressed for time? Use quinoa in place of oats which may take longer to cook. The tiny grains of quinoa boil quickly and hence can be paired with creative delights like dry fruits, fruits, nuts, seeds, maple syrup and some milk. Your bowl of power nutrients is ready in minutes.



3. Add it to homemade energy bars

Energy bars are great to fight hunger pangs. They are fairly easy to make and quite doable at home. Pick your favourite ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole-wheat flour, dry fruits, chocolate chips and at least one cup of quinoa. Apart from these you can also add eggs to bind the mixture and honey to add some sweetness to it and there you go, you've got your own version of an energy bar. All you need to do is mix all the ingredients together (chopped fine), give them a rectangular shape, set them on a dish and chill for at least an hour.



4. Sprinkle quinoa over your salads

Sprinkling quinoa over your favourite greens is certainly one of the best ways to get all the nutrition. Make a salad with cucumbers, parsley, black beans, tomato, onion, dash of olive oil, lemon juice and mix in a spoonful of cooked quinoa. Simple and easy.



5. Add it in your desserts

Pancakes, muffins, puddings, cookies or just about any sweet treat can have quinoa added to it. Follow the same recipe for making your dessert and add cooked and blended quinoa to make it healthy and protein-rich and we are sure, you wouldn't regret it.



6. Make delicious quinoa fritters

Come monsoon and we all crave for fried snacks that end up making us feel guilty. These quinoa fritters are certainly the best ways to deal with your guilt. Saute quinoa, zucchini, Parmesan and some herbs and seasoning together. Add some flour to bind the batter and shape them into round cutlets that can then be pan fried in olive oil or coconut oil. Quinoa will give a nutty texture to these fritters and you can team them with a hot cup of tea.



7. Add quinoa in healthy soups

Soups are comforting. Make your favourite chicken or vegetable soup and add quinoa just like any other ingredient or you can blend it with vegetables if you want a clear soup. It's that easy and super healthy.

8. Use quinoa instead of rice

Did you know you could use quinoa instead of rice? So, the next time you plan to cook some fried rice or a puloa, try replacing white-rice with protein rich quinoa with quinoa and add all seasonal vegetables to give it a fresh twist.

Quinoa can be used in just about everything, it's just about using your creativity and experimenting a bit. This whole-grain is not only power packed with nutrients, but also makes for a tasty addition to your dishes. So, no more boring healthy meals!