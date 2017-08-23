9 Delicious Dishes with Besan (Gram flour), the Versatile Kitchen Ingredient

Highlights Besan or gram flour is one of the most versatile ingredients

Besan is popularly used in preparing mouthwatering desserts too

This staple is made from ground chickpea or Bengal gram

Here are some dishes prepared using the versatile besan along with their recipes for you to prepare -

1. Besan Chila

Besan Chila is one of the best and quickest breakfast and snack options. This savoury pancake is made from besan, seasonal vegetables and a few spices. This nutritious and light snack can be made with many variations that suit your palate. Eat this with coriander chutney, tomato ketchup or pickle to spruce up the flavour.





Who doesn't love pakoda, especially during monsoon? Well, thanks to besan we get to gorge on delightfully crispy pakodas. From Mirchi ka Pakoda to Aloo ka Pakoda, Pyaaz ka Pakoda to Gobhi ka Pakoda and lots of others, besan has a key role to play. These deep fried snacks are savoured during evening with hot cup of tea. Mouthwatering much?



This tempting dish is a popular in Northern India and is made from besan, curd and various spices. This yellow hued, sour gravy makes for an amazing combination with steamed rice. A tadka of red chillies and desi ghee adds to the flavour. The Besan ki Pakoda in the kadhi is hard to resist.



Besan ka Dhokla is a fermented dish made from rice and besan. A popular food from Gujarat, dhokla is eaten as breakfast, evening snack or just as a side dish. The steamed dish is nutritious and light on your stomach, so you can pick more than just one. Nowadays, there are many variations to dhokla available in the markets and they are delectable enough to leave you asking for more.



Besan ki Barfi, Besan ka Ladoo, Besan Halwa and Mysore Pak are all made from besan. These heavenly desserts are bound to make you fall in love. These desserts are generally prepared during festivals and various other occasions.



Gatta Curry is a traditional delicacy of Rajasthan and is prepared with besan as a base ingredient. The gatta is a cooked besan dumpling simmered in spicy and zingy curd-based gravy, making it extremely delectable. Best eaten with chapatti or parantha, Gatta Curry is just the perfect meal option for lunch or dinner.



Khandvi is a snack that is popularly savoured in Gujarat. The melt-in-the-mouth texture of khandvi comes from a mixture of besan and buttermilk. These tender rolls are just a perfect bet for your evening snacks with a cup of tea.



Ganthia or Ganthia Nu Shaak is a Gujarati dish that is made from Ganthia, which is a crisp, deep-fried snack made from besan paste, cumin seeds, turmeric, chilli powder, curd and water. Ganthia can also be eaten with dried chillies or pickles.

Rajasthani Ghasela is made with a mix of besan and various spices. An easy dish to prepare, Ghasela is best eaten with chapattis and dal. If you have run out of vegetables in your kitchen, pick besan and spices and make this amazing dish with besan.



