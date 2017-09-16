9 Incredible Ginger Benefits: From Digestion to Fighting Flu and Cold

Often referred to as a root, ginger is actually a stem which grows underground.
Ginger makes for an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains
As per Ayurveda, one of the best remedies for cold is ginger
The active compounds in ginger can ease morning sickness, motion sickness and nausea
Ginger can treat loss of appetite
Intake of ginger powder may help significantly to reduce menstrual cramps
Experts have also linked ginger to lower levels of bad cholesterol
Ginger extract can inhibit the growth of different types of bacteria, especially oral bacteria
High anti inflammatory properties of ginger can ease joint pain