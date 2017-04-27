92% of the World's Population Lives in Places With High Pollution Levels: WHO

Highlights New WHO model shows countries with air pollution danger spots

Air pollution triggers close to 3 million deaths every year

The number doubles itself when teamed with indoor pollution figures

According to the official statistics, air pollution triggers close to 3 million deaths. The number doubles itself to a whopping 6.5 million when teamed with indoor pollution (figures procured in 2012). Air pollution may also encourage development of a host of lifestyle diseases ranging from respiratory and bronchial issues, stroke, and cardiovascular disease to even lung cancer. WHO's interactive pollution map depicts a high burden of air pollution on most of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.(Also Read: 3 Yoga Breathing Exercises to Help You Deal With the 'Hazardous' Air Pollution

In a recently conducted study published in the journal ACS Nano, British experts revealed how tiny particles can enter the bloodstream as they pass through the lungs. The study was conducted on a group of participants - 14 healthy and 12 surgical patients. The volunteers were made to inhale gold nanoparticles. On further examination, traces of inhaled gold particles were found in their urine and blood samples. The traces were visible even after 3 months from the time when the experiment was conducted.



Experts concluded that nanoparticles of pollutants when entered into bloodstream can pose severe threat to the cardiovascular health. The study was funded by The British Heart Foundation and stated that the accumulation of nanoparticles in and around the inflamed areas may lead to cardiovascular issues. Since the detection of tiny particles from air pollution is usually not an easy task, expert took help of gold which is otherwise easily detected in the human system.



(Also Read: 6 Natural Ways to Purify Air at Home)

Many experts believed that the use of gold for such a study was inappropriate and could harm the participants. The past few years have seen India battling the growing menace of air pollution. Last Diwali - celebrated during the month October - the pollution levels in major Indian metropolitan cities was recorded at an all-time high. Pollutants such as sulfate, nitrates and black carbon can penetrate deep into the lungs and in the cardiovascular system, posing the greatest risks to human health.



Map images via WHO interactive maps, air pollution