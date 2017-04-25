Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Amla Juice Found 'Unfit' for Consumption, Armed Forces Stores Suspend Sales

Highlights Patanjali Amla Juice has recently come under the scanner

Kolkata Laboratory has found a batch of Patanjali Amla Juice unsafe

Patanjali has come out with an offcial press release

Patanjali Amla Juice has recently come under the scanner when West Bengal Public Health Laboratory, Kolkata found a batch of Patanjali Amla Juice 'unfit' for consumption. The Canteen Stores Department has therefore suspended the sale of the batch of Patanjali Amla Juice and has sent the particular batch of product back to the proprietor. A show cause notice has been served on the company after the juice "failed" the test. The samples in question come with index no.85417 and batch no. GH1502. The CSD - the retailing entity selling consumer goods to armed forces - is known to send its inventory items for testing at various government-run laboratories across the country.

On being contacted, the official spokesperson of Patanjali, Mr. Tijarawala noted that Patanjali Amla Juice is a medicinal product,it has been registered under the Ministry of AYUSH, therefore testing it under the norms regulated for regular consumer products is absolutely wrong. "First of all, only one laboratory has looked into it, that too just one batch. Patanjali Amla Juice is a medicinal product; it should be tested and treated differently as opposed to other consumer products. Clubbing it and testing it under the guidelines issues by the FSSAI for other fruit juices is not the correct approach. Our legal department is taking care of it, we are confident about our product".



(Also Read: Drink for Health: 5 Juices You Should Include in Your Regular Diet)

The official statement released by the Patanjali group clearly states that,"Patanjali Amla Juice is not a food product. It is an Ayurvedic proprietary medicine. It has its license under the Department of AYUSH, 2009. It is clearly mentioned on the label of the product that it should be consumed on a recommendation of a medical expert, regulated quantities. The product follows and adheres to the parameters and guidelines issued by government accredited Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia of India. All Patanjali products are tested in-house as well in many other government labs across the country".

Patanjali Amla Juice is one of the first consumer launches of the group. The group also sells a range of herbal and Ayurvedic products such as Giloy juice, Karela juice, Tulsi Panchang, Aloe Vera Juice among many others.



Images via Patanjali



Inputs from PTI