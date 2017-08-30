A Peek Into 'Baadshaho' Girl Esha Gupta's Secrets Behind That Enviable Body

Highlights Esha Gupta's latest film Baadshaho hits the theatres this Friday

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

Ileana D'Cruz and Emran Hashmi. This is the third time Esha Gupta has been paired opposite Emran Hashmi, after Jannat 2 and Raaz 3D. Their latest romantic number 'Socha Hai' is a chartbuster already with over 2 million views on YouTube.

While things are looking promising on the professional front, one cannot ignore the ever-so fit and fab avatar of the diva. Esha keeps her fans posted with the secrets to her toned and fit body. Here are some that we've discovered.

Esha is very particular about her diet and fitness. She doesn't drink or smoke, and follows a vegetarian diet. She makes sure she never misses her gym training. Sameer Purohit, who also happens to be the trainer of Varun Dhawan, is Esha's Pilates trainer. Esha has been practicing Pilates for over a year now, and is extremely happy with its results on her fitness and flexibility. Esha also does intense weight training to build muscles along with running and some dancing to keep herself toned and active.

Here's a glimpse of her great muscle strength, as she trains with the gigantic truck tyre, or the 'tribal combat' as she calls it.

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT



That's the diva enjoying some delicious croissants for breakfast on perhaps her cheat day.

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:41am PDT



Mastering her grip over the rope as she tries to climb up; here's another sight of Esha's immense muscle strength.

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

That's her training herself in kickboxing. We hope some of these action packed training reflect on screen with Baadshaho. The trailer shows Esha handling guns and goons with ace.

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 28, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Esha also posted a short Boomerang video of her with her trainer who can be seen helping her with fast running.

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 22, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Here's some more kickboxing from the diva.

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 5, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Esha's Pilates session is not for the faint-hearted.

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 22, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Just have a look at those perfectly sculpted abs! We know it's not easy to get them.

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

Here's wishing Esha Gupta and the entire cast of Baadshao all the best for the release.