A Peek Into 'Baadshaho' Girl Esha Gupta's Secrets Behind That Enviable Body

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: August 30, 2017 18:29 IST
While things are looking promising on the professional front, one cannot ignore the ever-so fit and fab avatar of the diva. Esha keeps her fans posted with the secrets to her toned and fit body. Here are some that we've discovered.
Esha is very particular about her diet and fitness. She doesn't drink or smoke, and follows a vegetarian diet. She makes sure she never misses her gym training. Sameer Purohit, who also happens to be the trainer of Varun Dhawan, is Esha's Pilates trainer. Esha has been practicing Pilates for over a year now, and is extremely happy with its results on her fitness and flexibility. Esha also does intense weight training to build muscles along with running and some dancing to keep herself toned and active.
Here's a glimpse of her great muscle strength, as she trains with the gigantic truck tyre, or the 'tribal combat' as she calls it.
That's the diva enjoying some delicious croissants for breakfast on perhaps her cheat day.
Mastering her grip over the rope as she tries to climb up; here's another sight of Esha's immense muscle strength.
That's her training herself in kickboxing. We hope some of these action packed training reflect on screen with Baadshaho. The trailer shows Esha handling guns and goons with ace.
Esha also posted a short Boomerang video of her with her trainer who can be seen helping her with fast running.
Here's some more kickboxing from the diva.
Esha's Pilates session is not for the faint-hearted.
Just have a look at those perfectly sculpted abs! We know it's not easy to get them.
Here's wishing Esha Gupta and the entire cast of Baadshao all the best for the release.