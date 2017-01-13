Aditya Roy Kapur's Fitoor with Fitness: The Secret Behind the 'Ok Jaanu' Star's Enviable Body

Aditya Roy Kapur needs no introduction. His charming smile is drool worthy along with his enviable good looks. In a short span of time the actor has made quite a mark for himself. In a recent interview with Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan admitted that Aditya Roy Kapur was "above all competition". Aditya started his career as a model and video jockey for Channel V. Some of his early projects include movies like London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish, until 2013 when he made his mark with Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2. He went on to feature in another hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and was also praised for his performance in Abhishek Kapur's Fitoor which was released earlier last year. The movie saw Aditya in his best shape ever, sporting six pack abs and a lean, sculpted body . The actor is all set for the release of his latest Ok Jaanu starring Shraddha Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah. The movie is a Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's famed Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani. Ok Jaanu hits theaters across the country.

It is inevitable to come back to his fitness regime. In Fitoor Aditya bared it all. His former personal trainer Prashant Sawant spilled the beans on how challenging it was to work with Aditya to achieve the 'perfect body'. "We started training for Fitoor around December 2015 and continued for six months. The character required Aditya to have this alpha-male look. I was pretty clear what I wanted for him and how to go about it. I wanted him to look like a Greek God, and wasn't he looking it?" said Prashant.

Aditya would train at least four days a week for an hour and a half. His regime has always been a mix of weight training, body weight exercises, core strengthening techniques, flexibility enhancing training along with cardio. "It is not difficult to work with Aditya. He is a good student who listens keenly and follows patiently. He has always followed a good diet plan with six meals a day at an interval of two hours or so. I always made sure that he got different workout every alternate day to keep monotony and plateaus at bay. He often likes to work specifically on his legs," added Prashant.

Reportedly, Aditya achieved an unbelievable 7% body fat and lost close to 20kgs for his role in Fitoor. "I had to work very hard for Fitoor. I did eat very little and at times worked out twice a day. It doesn't come easy," Aditya told IANS.

Aditya has trained with different people at different point in his career. He has confessed to have self-trained at times as, "I find I get too dependent on someone else for motivation," he had told The Indian Express. The actor describes himself as a foodie, the one who literally lives to eat. He has often admitted it hard to stay away from good food and therefore worked extra hard to remain fit and in shape. Marika Johansson and Nigel Jairaj have been in the business of crafting tailored meals for many Bollywood celebrities. They really had to turn around things to give Aditya the best of nutrition and taste in his meals. "We had to keep a check on his cravings and make sure that all his meals were a mix of flavour and the right nutritional balance," Jairaj had told India Today.



"Fiber, carbs and water - these are extremely crucial. Training will bear fruit only when one is consistent. Starvation or extreme dieting will harm your body," shared Aditya in one of his interviews.

Unlike many of his co-actors, Aditya rests low on social media. Though there are no videos of him pumping it up in the gym, it is inevitable that the Daawat-e-Ishq actor takes consistent training and a well-balanced diet as his fitness mantra.