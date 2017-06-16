Aishwarya Rai Bacchan's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Post-Pregnancy

She is touted to be the most beautiful woman in the world. She made heads turn with her recent red carpet appearance in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she showed up looking no less than a dream. With a steller performance in her last release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai Bachhan has vowed her fans once again, who can't wait for the stunner to take over the screen and rule it as she always has, ever since she set foot in the industry. But things have not been all hunky dory for the actress. The most trying time for the actress incidentally tied along with her most happiest phase in her life - her pregnancy. Aishwarya's pregnancy became the talk of the town as soon as the news broke in the media, and also subjected her to a lot of criticism for her 'inability' to shed the extra pounds post delivery.

Aishwarya Rai Bachhan in Cannes 2017; Photo Credit: Facebook/Aishwarya Rai Bacchan FC

Aishwarya drew immense flak for her post-partum weight when she gave birth to her first child Aradhya Bacchan in November 2011, post which she took a sabbatical of four years from the screen to be with her daughter full time. However, Aishwarya didn't stop making public appearances. Media tabloids and social media were quick to attack the celebrity for her weight gain and struggle to lose the extra weight she had put on. From being compared to her Hollywood and Bollywood counterparts to being called for her double chin and excess flab around her weight and arms, Aishwarya braved it all with her characteristic poise and dignity, refusing to give in to the pressure.

Aishwarya remained unfazed throughout the period of scrutiny and went about enjoying her post pregnancy phase to the fullest being a hands on mother to her daughter Aradhya.

Aishwarya revealed in an interview to a leading film magazine that she didn't overthink about the fact that she had put on weight. She didn't do anything as expected of someone who came from the glamour industry having all kinds of access. She wasn't lured to give in to the easy option of going under the knife. A woman goes through a several changes hormonally in her pregnancy and it's important to remain comfortable through all the changes. Aishwarya with her body and positive attitude shut all her detractors down. Within third month of her delivery, she was on Oprah Winfrey' show, making red carpet appearances and attending prominent film events.