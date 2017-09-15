Are Bananas Good for Gaining Weight or Losing Weight?

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: September 15, 2017 14:48 IST
Although high in carbohydrates, bananas have a low to medium glycemic index and therefore they do not cause sudden spikes in the blood sugar levels as compared to other high-carb foods and so, keep you metabolic rate in control. By keeping your blood sugar levels and metabolic rate in control, your body will burn more fat for energy. But these are just the basics and the confusion still lingers – are bananas good to gain weight or to lose weight?
(Also read: 7 Wonderful Benefits of Bananas)
How to Eat Bananas to Lose Weight
Dr. Sharma tells us, “A medium banana contains just 105 calories, 27 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of satiating fiber and about 14 grams of naturally occurring sugar along with a host of essential micro-nutrients. The fruit boosts your metabolism and keeps you full longer preventing you from snacking in between meals.”
(Also read: How Banana Peels Can Help You Lose Weight)
1. Limit your consumption to one 5” piece a day.
2. The perfect time to have a banana is pre or post-workout as a snack. It helps in boosting your stamina and also in recovery.
3. Use them to tame bloating that some diets tend to cause. The potassium bananas helps reduce water retention which aids weight loss.
Bananas can be eaten to lose weight in a healthy way as they don’t make you starve or bring your energy levels down.
How to Eat Bananas to Gain Weight
Bananas are often one of the fruits that we resort to when we are trying to gain weight. They are high in good carbohydrates and may help you gain weight when consumed in certain ways. “The best way is to use them in a milkshake. Add lots of nuts, milk and other fruits to make a power packed shake. Another way is to combine it with yogurt and make smoothies. These banana smoothies and shakes can help you gain weight effectively without consuming unhealthy, empty calories. The nutritional value of these recipes is high and the weight gain happens in a healthy manner,” suggests Dr. Sunali Sharma.