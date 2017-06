Are You Struggling With An Eating Disorder? Signs and Symptoms To Tell

Highlights People suffering with Anorexia live under a fear of gaining weight

Bulimia is a disorder of excessive eating followed by purging

Binge-eating is a vicious loop where you feel you cant stop eating

People suffering with anorexia live under the constant fear of gaining weight, when they actually happen to be underweight. They tend to diet relentlessly to a point of starvation. Their distorted body image makes them believe that they are overweight or are constantly putting on weight. Some of them may also become obsessive about counting calories and portion control. If not treated in time, anorexia may lead to organ failure and malnutrition.1. Dramatic weight loss. Anorexics are usually underweight.2. Obsessed with dieting and counting calories3. Skipping meals regularly4. Refusal to eat certain foods, such as carbs or fats5. Exercising excessively6. Worrying about being "fat", intense fear of weight gain7. Disturbed menstrual cycle8 Frequent constipation or stomach ache9. Low self-esteem linked to body imageBulimia Nervosa is characterized by repeated episodes of binge eating followed by behaviour that compensates for overeating such as forced vomiting, excessive exercise, or extreme use of laxatives or diuretics. Victims of bulimia may live under the intense fear of weight gain and suffer from body image issues. They are ashamed of their weight. The binge-eating and purging routine is typically followed in secret, creating feelings of shame, guilt, and lack of control. Since bulimics usually tend to hid their characteristic behavior, it is difficult to spot the disorder early. If left untreated, bulimia can manifest in long-term health problems like abnormal heart rhythms, bleeding from the esophagus due to excessive reflux of stomach acid and also dental and kidney problems.1. Binge-eating in fixed intervals2. The urge to purge excessive food intake by forced vomiting or consuming diuretics3. Skipping meals or avoiding eating in front of others, or eating very small portions in public4. Exercising aggressively5. Attempts to hide the body in lose clothes6. Constantly complaining about being "fat"Most of us, use the term 'binge eating' casually for indulging in our favourite delights to our heart's content. Sadly, it can also be a serious eating disorder. Binge-eating disorder is one of the most common disorders in the world, and is often linked with depression and poor mental health. Victims tend to indulge in emotional eating as it relieves them from stress and disturbing self-image issues. You may feel you can't stop eating, and you needn't be even be hungry to eat. You feel guilty about eating, and go back to eating again to feel better, and use food as a reward for yourself. This way, you may be trapped in vicious cycle. Unlike bulimia nervosa, periods of binge-eating are not followed by purging, excessive exercise, or fasting. As a result, people with binge-eating disorder are often overweight or obese. In the long-run, binge-eating may lead to heart diseases, poor blood-circulation, diabetes, kidney and liver dysfunction and joint pains due to excessive weight. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "Binge-eating could stem from boredom or an emotional trigger, which compels you to start munching something. It becomes a habit, because you are getting pleasure out of it. You are most likely to pick comfort foods that could be high carb, high sodium or high in sugar. These tend to be very satisfying and so you keep reaching out for them. You get a sense of relief after consuming them."1. You tend to eat much more food than you would on normal occasions2. You feel guilty and depressed about eating so much3. You feel helpless and out of control at the thought of limiting your food intake4. You eat really fast - at a pace which may not be normal5. You indulge in binging at least once a week for about 3 months on an average6. Social withdrawal from friends and family7. You have to eat even when you are not hungry almost to a state of discomfort8. Try to eat alone so no one sees you eatingFirst, accept that there is a problem. In most cases, people suffering from eating disorders are too embarrassed, live in denial or simply unaware of the severity of their condition to seek help. An eating disorder is not just a matter of a dietary fix but a psychological condition that requires psychiatric intervention and lifestyle changes. If the victim is in denial, people around them must remind him or her of the severe consequences. An eating disorder is treatable as long as you acknowledge the condition and open up to your counsellor, psychiatrist and nutrition expert. A comprehensive treatment specializing in eating disorders is often fundamental in recovery, which cannot be successful if you aren't honest to your counsellor or dietician. Doctors may prescribe medication to help manage the urge to starve or binge. A dietician may chart out a customized daily diet plan to help you deal with the symptoms. Yoga and meditation can also take your focus away from negative thoughts, and help in building a positive body image.