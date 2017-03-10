Badrinath Ki Dulhania Movie Star Varun Dhawan's Secret to Looking Fit and Fab

NDTV Food | Updated: March 10, 2017 11:49 IST
The much awaited movie of the year, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, has released today. And going by the initial few responses, the film is set to take the box office by storm. A private screening held for the cast, crew and few celebrity friends from the movie industry a couple of days back had celebrities going gaga over this Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt venture. Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya is Shashank Khaitan's second outing as a director. His first Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya (starring the same pair of lead actors) was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year. The team is expecting to recreate the same magic with Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Mahesh Bhat tweeted "Concealed in the heart of this romantic comedy is a poignant social message. Varun & Alia r wonderful. It's a triumph for Shashank Khaitan.(sic)".
Chartbuster songs, quirky dialogues and crackling chemistry, Badrinath Ki Dulhania seems to be packed with all the essentials required for a perfect Holi Blockbuster. Actor Varun Dhawan is particularly excited for the role as for the first time he would playing the role of a small town boy. Varun admitted in various interviews how the character of 'Badri' is so different from him in real life, which has made shooting for the part all the more special for the actor. Badri is a local boy from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Varun has not only got the specific UP dialect and nuances right for the part, but his look and physique for the film has especially left the audience stunned for its perfection.
Varun is seen sporting a beefy look with prominent biceps and chest. Varun underwent a special kind of fitness regime for his character. He wanted Badri, the boy who is seen chasing Alia Bhatt’s character in attempts to impress her into marrying him, to sport a specific look that matches the unabashed confidence of the character. The opening scene of the trailer also shows the actor pumping his chest out and adjusting his posture for shooting a sort of a portfolio.
While prepping for the film Varun posted a picture of himself on his Instagram handle with a caption “badrinathkidhulaniya. Needed to change my training for the role. Changing training methods keeps gym workouts very interesting.”